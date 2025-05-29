Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Harry Potter: Every actor cast in the new HBO TV adaptation

The show will likely debut in late 2026 or early 2027

Brittany Miller
Thursday 29 May 2025 01:02 EDT
Comments
HBO’s Harry Potter reboot has garnered the attention of muggles everywhere, as casting announcements continue.

The television adaptation of the famous franchise was confirmed by HBO Max in 2023 and aims to be a “faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling.”

The series is expected to run for a decade, with each season based on one of the seven Rowling books. The books follow the story of 11-year-old Harry Potter as he learns of his acceptance to Hogwarts, the esteemed school of witchcraft and wizardry, and his attempts to defeat the evil Lord Voldemort.

Filming for the retelling of the novels will start in Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, Hertfordshire, this summer. HBO CEO Casey Bloys said the show will likely debut in late 2026 or early 2027.

There will also be some differences between the HBO series and the much-loved Harry Potter films. Characters will be the same age they are in the books, meaning Snape will only be 31, and the Dursleys will also be much younger than in the movies.

It is not currently known if any original cast members will be making appearances throughout the series, but Daniel Radcliffe — who originated the role of Harry Potter — has expressed his excitement to watch as an audience member.

Here is the cast of the new Harry Potter series.

Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley

Dominic McLaughlin (center) has been cast as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton (left) has been cast as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout (right) has been cast as Ron Weasley
Dominic McLaughlin (center) has been cast as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton (left) has been cast as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout (right) has been cast as Ron Weasley (HBO)

On May 27, HBO announced that after auditioning more than 30,000 actors for the three main characters, Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry, Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione, and Alastair Stout will be Ron. The three newcomers’ characters were originated by Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, respectively.

Albus Dumbledore

John Lithgow will be playing Albus Dumbledore, who was portrayed by the late Richard Harris
John Lithgow will be playing Albus Dumbledore, who was portrayed by the late Richard Harris (Warner Bros/Getty)

The Hogwarts headmaster was played by the late Richard Harris in the first two films before Michael Gambon took over for the remaining six. John Lithgow will be playing Dumbledore in the series. Speaking to ScreenRant at the time, the Oscar nominee said the casting news “came as a total surprise to me.”

Minerva McGonagall

Janet McTeer will play Maggie Smith's role of Professor McGonagall
Janet McTeer will play Maggie Smith's role of Professor McGonagall (Getty/Warner Bros)

The deputy Hogwarts headmistress and head of Gryffindor House was portrayed by the late Maggie Smith. In the new series, Golden Globe winner Janet McTeer will be playing the part.

Severus Snape

Paapa Essiedu will play Alan Rickman’s role of Professor Snape
Paapa Essiedu will play Alan Rickman’s role of Professor Snape (Getty/Warner Bros)

While the late Alan Rickman played the role of the potions and later the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor at the wizarding school, Snape will be played by Paapa Essiedu in the forthcoming HBO series. He is known for his roles in Genie, Gangs of London, and The Lazarus Project.

Rubeus Hagrid

Nick Frost will play Hagrid, who was originally played by Robbie Coltrane
Nick Frost will play Hagrid, who was originally played by Robbie Coltrane (Getty/Warner Bros)

In the original films, the gamekeeper and Care of Magical Creatures professor was played by the late Robbie Coltrane. The new series will feature Nick Frost as the half-giant.

Quirinus Quirrell

Luke Thallon will play Professor Quirrell, originally played by Ian Hart
Luke Thallon will play Professor Quirrell, originally played by Ian Hart (Getty/Warner Bros)

Quirrell is Hogwarts’ Defense Against the Dark Arts professor in the first film and novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Played by Ian Hart in the original film, the role will be taken on by Luke Thallon in the television series.

Argus Filch

Paul Whitehouse will play Argus Filch, originally played by David Bradley
Paul Whitehouse will play Argus Filch, originally played by David Bradley (Getty/Warner Bros)

Filch is the caretaker at Hogwarts throughout the films and novels, known for being an extremely strict rule-enforcer. He was played by David Bradley throughout the films, but will turn over the torch to Paul Whitehouse in the forthcoming HBO version.

