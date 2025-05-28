Who are the new Harry Potter child actors? HBO casts leads for reboot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 30,000 children auditioned for the lead roles in the HBO TV adaptation of JK Rowling’s wizarding school series.

After an extensive search, it has been revealed that Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout have been cast as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively.

The three newcomers will step into the roles made famous by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

The announcement follows after months of sporadic casting announcements for the show’s supporting characters including Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall.

In a statement unveiling the new cast members, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod said: “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

“The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter)

open image in gallery We will see Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley (HBO)

Eleven-year-old Scottish actor McLaughlin began his career at the Performance Academy Scotland, where he has been studying for the last five years.

The award-winning school shared their joy at the news, stating: “We are not sure this will ever feel real but we said from the start that Dominic was the perfect Harry and we are thrilled for everyone else to see this soon, too.”

McLaughlin is no stranger to the screen, having also been cast in the forthcoming Sky comedy film, Grow, in which he plays another wizard alongside co-star Nick Frost. The two will reunite for the Harry Potter reboot, with Frost having been cast as Hogwarts groundskeeper Hagrid.

The child actor will also star in the new BBC adaptation of Marilyn Kaye’s novel, Gifted, as a student with unique abilities. Both shows are set to be released this year.

In addition to his TV credits, McLaughlin has also worked in theatre. Last year, he starred in William Shakespeare’s Macbeth opposite Luther actor Indira Varma and Ralph Fiennes.

Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger)

open image in gallery Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger in the forthcoming HBO series ( HBO )

Stanton’s career began early at Aldance Studios in Bracknell where dance classes are available for toddlers as young as 18-months-old, according to the Daily Mail.

The actor has a formidable educational background, having trained at prestigious schools including British Theatre Academy and the Guildford School of Acting. The latter boasts notable alumni including Bill Nighy, Brenda Blethyn, and Celia imrie.

Best known for her West End role in the hit musical Matilda , Stanton played the precocious character for six months in September 2023, and was the show’s youngest cast member. She later secured a role as Control in Starlight Express, the 2024 revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous musical.

Outside of her work as a performer, Stanton is said to enjoy playing hockey for her local club, skiing, horse-riding, and competing in swimming galas and triathlons. She also plays the clarinet.

Stanton is considered the most experienced of the new stars.

Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley)

open image in gallery Alastair Stout has played a small part in an advert for Albert Bartlett’s potatoes ( HBO )

Although 12-year-old Stout has no other acting credits to date, he is receiving attention for his uncanny to Rupert Grint, the original Ron Weasley.

The actor, who is from the north of England, has starred in an advert for Albert Bartlett’s Jersey Royal potatoes.

First announced in April 2023, HBO’s new Harry Potter series is expected to be a “faithful” adaptation of the internationally bestselling books by Rowling.

The author, who maintains ownership over key aspects of Harry Potter intellectual property, including the characters, will serve as an executive producer on the series.