Harry Potter: Every actor cast in the new HBO TV adaptation

HBO’s Harry Potter reboot has garnered the attention of muggles everywhere, as casting announcements continue.

The television adaptation of the famous franchise was confirmed by HBO Max in 2023 and aims to be a “faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer JK Rowling.”

The series is expected to run for a decade, with each season based on one of the seven Rowling books. The books follow the story of 11-year-old Harry Potter as he learns of his acceptance to Hogwarts, the esteemed wizarding school, and the adventures that ensue along the way.

Filming for the retelling of the novels will start in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, this summer. According to Deadline, HBO CEO Casey Bloys said the show will likely debut in late 2026 or early 2027.

There will also be some differences between the HBO series and the much-loved Harry Potter films. Characters will be the same age they are in the books, meaning Snape will only be 31, and the Dursleys will also be much younger than in the movies.

It is not currently known if any original cast members will be making appearances throughout the series, but Daniel Radcliffe — who originated the role of Harry Potter — has expressed his excitement to watch as an audience member.

Here is the cast of the new Harry Potter series.

Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley

open image in gallery Dominic McLaughlin (center) has been cast as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton (left) has been cast as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout (right) has been cast as Ron Weasley ( HBO )

On May 27, HBO announced that after auditioning more than 30,000 actors for the three main characters, Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry, Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione, and Alastair Stout will be Ron. The three newcomers’ characters were originated by Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, respectively.

Albus Dumbledore

open image in gallery John Lithgow will be playing Albus Dumbledore, who was portrayed by the late Richard Harris ( Warner Bros/Getty )

The Hogwarts headmaster was played by the late Richard Harris in the first two films before Michael Gambon took over for the remaining six. John Lithgow will be playing Dumbledore in the series. Speaking to ScreenRant at the time, the Oscar nominee said the casting news “came as a total surprise to me.”

Minerva McGonagall

open image in gallery Janet McTeer will play Maggie Smith's role of Professor McGonagall ( Getty Images /Warner Bros Pictures )

The deputy Hogwarts headmistress and head of Gryffindor House was portrayed by the late Maggie Smith. In the new series, Golden Globe winner Janet McTeer will be playing the part.

Severus Snape

open image in gallery Paapa Essiedu will play Alan Rickman’s role of Professor Snape ( Getty Images / Warner Bros Pictures )

While the late Alan Rickman played the role of the potions and later the defense against the dark arts professor at the wizarding school, Snape will be played by Paapa Essiedu in the forthcoming HBO series. He is known for his roles in Gangs of London, The Lazarus Project, and The Capture.

Rubeus Hagrid

open image in gallery Nick Frost will play Hagrid, who was originally played by Robbie Coltrane ( Getty/Warner Bros Pictures )

In the original films, the gamekeeper and Care of Magical Creatures professor was played by the late Robbie Coltrane. The new series will feature Nick Frost playing the part.

Quirinus Quirrell

open image in gallery Luke Thallon will play Professor Quirrell, originally played by Ian Hart ( Getty Images/ Warner Bros Pictures )

Quirrell is Hogwarts’ Defense Against the Dark Arts professor in the first film and novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. While he was played by Ian Hart in the film, the role will be taken on by Luke Thallon in the television series.

Argus Filch

open image in gallery Paul Whitehouse will play Argus Filch, originally played by David Bradley ( Getty Images/ Warner Bros Pictures )

Filch is the caretaker at Hogwarts throughout the films and novels, known for being an extremely strict rule-enforcer. He was played by David Bradley throughout the films, but will turn over the torch to Paul Whitehouse in the forthcoming HBO version.