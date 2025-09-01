Original Harry Potter film star to reprise role in TV series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Original Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis will reprise his role from the wizarding world franchise in the forthcoming TV series.

Davis will return as Professor Filius Flitwick, making him the first star to be cast in both the films and the programme.

The actor also played the role of Gringotts goblin Griphook in the first Harry Potter film, but the character will be played by Leigh Gill in the series, set to be released on HBO in 2027.

Davis will join previously announced cast members John Lithgow and Jaet McTeer, who will be playing Albus Dumbledore and Minerva McGonagall, respectively.

Paapa Essiedu will take on Alan Rickman’s role of Severus Snape, with Nick Frost (Hagrid), Bel Powley (Petunia Dursley) and Katherine Parkinson (Molly Weasley) all set to appear.

The series, which will propel newcomer Dominic McLaughlin to stardom as the titular boy wizard, is currently filming in London.

Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton were cast as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, the roles popularised by Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Daniel Radcliffe played Potter.

open image in gallery Warwick Davis is returning as Professor Flitwick in the ‘Harry Potter’ TV series ( Warner Bros )

Each season will focus on a book from JK Rowling’s series, with episodes set to delve deeper into the story than the film franchise could manage.

Davis’s return to the universe arrived on1 September), which is known by Harry Potter fans as Back to Hogwarts day.

Other cast announcements included Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Elsewhere, Sirine Saba has been cast as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

open image in gallery Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter in new TV series ( AP )

Director Chris Columbus, who made the first two Harry Potter films, recently questioned the necessity for a new project Rowling’s book franchise, calling it “more of the same”.

He also said there could never be a reunion of the films original stars due to Rowling’s controversial trans views.

Columbus previously suggested he’d like to adapt the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for the big screen, but said “it’s never going to happen” as “it’s gotten so complicated with all the political stuff”.

The filmmaker was referencing the fact Radcliffe and Watson spoke out against Rowling’s stance on trans rights.

“Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from her opinion, which makes it impossible,” the Thursday Murder Club director said in a new interview.

Columbus said he hasn’t spoken to Rowling in a decade or so, adding: “I have no idea what’s going on with her.”