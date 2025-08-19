Harry Potter series announces Weasley children castings as filming gets underway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HBO’s forthcoming Harry Potter series has just about rounded out its Weasley family casting.

On Tuesday, just as filming for the highly anticipated TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s bestselling book franchise officially got underway in London, HBO Max introduced the actors playing Ron Weasley’s older brothers, Percy, Fred and George, as well as his younger sister Ginny.

“The Burrow is nearly full,” the streamer wrote on Instagram, sharing a selfie of the new cast members alongside previously announced Ron actor Alastair Stout.

“Joining our very own Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, we warmly welcome Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, and Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter,” the caption added, noting that the actor playing Ron’s second older brother Charlie will be “joining us soon enough.”

It is also yet to be announced who will take on the role of the eldest Weasley sibling, Bill (portrayed by Domhnall Gleeson in the original film series).

HBO Max introduced fans to the new young actors portraying the Weasley siblings ( HBO )

The latest cast announcement comes months after young newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Stout joined the series as the leading trio, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley.

In his first interview since his casting, 11-year-old McLaughlin told the BBC that putting on his costume for the first time was “a bit surreal.”

“I was always a huge Harry Potter fan when I was younger,” he added. “And it was like the dream role, of course.”

Earlier this week, McLaughlin and Nick Frost, who is playing Hogwarts groundkeeper, half-giant Rubeus Hagrid, were spotted filming in the streets of London for the first time.

Additional major cast members include John Lithgow as headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape, Ian Hart as Professor Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch, Bel Powley as Harry’s aunt Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Harry’s uncle Vernon Dursley, Amos Kitson as Harry’s greedy cousin Dudle Dursley, Katherine Parkinson as the Weasley matriarch Molly, Lox Pratt as Harry’s schoolboy nemesis Draco Malfoy, and Johnny Flynn as Draco’s hateful father Lucius Malfoy.

The adaptation of the beloved wizarding franchise was confirmed by HBO Max in 2023 and aims to be a “faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling.”

The series is expected to run for a decade, with each season based on one of Rowling’s seven books. The books follow the story of young Harry Potter as he learns of his acceptance to Hogwarts, the esteemed school of witchcraft and wizardry, and his attempts to defeat the evil Lord Voldemort.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys said the show will debut in 2027.