Grey’s Anatomy has officially returned for its 21st season, and it will see the return of old faces and the loss of a regular.

The latest premiere of the longest-running US medical drama was dedicated to Stephanie Leifer and, while casual fans of the long-running medical drama might not be aware of who she is, the tribute was a moving moment as Leifer was an instrumental figure in the show’s enduring success.

Leifer died of cancer in June, aged 56. She was a programming executive who oversaw Grey’s Anatomy while working at ABC – the US network on which the show airs – as well as ABC Signature, the company that produces it. She worked at ABC for 28 years up until her departure in 2022.

Grey’s Anatomy’s showrunner and executive producer Meg Marinis was asked about the dedication in an interview discussing the episode. Marinis, who started out on Grey’s Anatomy as a PA, worked with Leifer for over 15 years, and she branded her former employee “incredible”.

Speaking to Deadline, Marinis said: “Stephanie Leifer was an incredible person and devoted champion of Grey’s.

“She truly believed in us from the early years all the way through and supported our creative vision.

“I started my career as a PA, delivering Grey’s scripts to her office, and I remember her door always being open. She was so encouraging to writers and attended several Grey’s milestone events. It was a heartbreaking loss for this family.”

In 2019,Grey’s Anatomy changed US television history to become the longest-running prime time medical drama in the US, overtaking previous victor, ER.

ER, which starred Anthony Edwards, George Clooney and Julianne Margulies, ran for 15 seasons between 1994 and 2009. The overall record is held by BBC series Casualty, which has aired in the UK since 1986.

Greys’ Anatomy’s former lead star Ellen Pompeo made the shock decision to depart the show in 2021, stating: “I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith Grey and the show for 19 seasons!”

Pompeo didn’t completely abandon the show, though, as she still returned for a handful of episodes in the show’s 20th season and will continue to do so this season. She was reduced from a series regular to a recurring character.

She also remains an executive producer on the series and continues to narrate the opening and closing voiceovers for each episode.