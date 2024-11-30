Gregg Wallace latest: Penny Lancaster prepared to go to ‘authorities’ over MasterChef host after bullying claims
Host faces allegations of making inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people over a 17-year period
Penny Lancaster has said she is prepared to go to the ‘appropriate authorities’ over Gregg Wallace’s behaviour, after the MasterChef host stepped down following allegations he made inappropriate sexual comments over multiple years.
Ms Lancaster’s husband, Rod Stewart, took to Instagram on Thursday to accuse Wallace of “humiliating” his wife and then having the footage “cut” when she was a contestant on the celebrity version of Masterchef in 2021.
A spokesperson for Penny Lancaster has now said she is happy to “talk to the appropriate authorities” after the host stepped down from the BBC show.
A spokesperson told the MailOnline: ‘While Penny is happy to talk to the appropriate authorities should they feel she has anything useful to add, she will not be discussing the matter with any broadcaster or newspaper at this time.’
Several MasterChef stars have spoken out against Wallace, who has stepped down following allegations he made inappropriate sexual comments over multiple years.
Wallace left the BBC programme on Thursday (28 November) amid claims made by 13 people who worked with him on shows over a 17-year period.
The Independent has contacted Wallace’s representatives for comment. A BBC spokesperson said “any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated”.
Who is celebrity chef Gregg Wallace?
Mr Wallace, 60, is best known for co-presenting MasterChef alongside John Torode since 2005, as well as its spin-offs Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.
He was the original presenter of the BBC show Saturday Kitchen in 2002 and has also featured on Eat Well For Less, Inside The Factory, Turn Back Time, Harvest, and Supermarket Secrets.
He was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2022 for his services to food and charity. Mr Wallace took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and was partnered with Aliona Vilani.
He has two children, Tom and Libby, from a former relationship. He married Anne-Marie Sterpini in 2016 and the couple have a son called Sid.
Ex-’Celeb MasterChef’ star says Gregg Wallace has ‘never really grown up’
How Clean is Your House star Aggie MacKenzie says Gregg Wallace “behaved like a sort of Sid James character” when she was on Celebrity MasterChef in 2011.
MacKenzie compared Wallace to the characters played by James in the Carry On films while addressing the BBC’s investigation into inappropriate comments he’s alleged to have made over a 17-year period.
“He made stupid, unfunny jokes that people kind of had to tolerate,” Mackenzie told Times Radio, adding: “It’s as if he’s never really grown up or been properly supervised and told to kind of watch what he’s saying.”
She said that Wallace and his former co-host John Torode “behave very differently” when cameras aren’t rolling.
“I observed that when the cameras were off, they would go to separate ends of the room. They didn’t really communicate or have a connection off screen.”
What allegations are Wallace facing?
Wallace has stepped down from MasterChef amid allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people who worked with him across a range of shows over a 17-year period.
Among those alleging misconduct is former Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark, who claimed Mr Wallace told “sexualised” jokes during filming of a Celebrity MasterChef episode in 2011.
“There were two occasions in particular where he used sexualised language in front of a number of people and it wasn’t as if anyone engaged with this,” she said.
Wallace allegedly also talked openly about his sex life and once told a junior female colleague he wasn’t wearing any underwear under his jeans, according to the BBC News investigation.
Downing Street said allegations about Gregg Wallace were “deeply concerning”.
A Number 10 spokesman said: “The allegations made are deeply concerning regarding today’s reporting.
“It’s right that a thorough investigation is conducted, but this of course is one for the BBC and you will have seen their statement saying that they ‘take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place’.
“While that process is underway it wouldn’t be right for me to comment. I believe the BBC is currently undertaking a workplace culture review to deliver clear and timely recommendations, and it’s essential that staff and the wider public have confidence that the BBC takes these issues seriously.”
Katy Brand responds after Gregg Wallace’s lewd comment resurfaces
Katy Brand has spoken out after a resurfaced MasterChef clip showed Gregg Wallace directed a “crass” innuendo her way.
On Thursday (28 November), it was revealed that Wallace had stepped down as host of the BBC cookery series amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate comments made across a 17-year period.
Since news broke of the scandal, several stars to have appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark and Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, have hit out at the host for alleged remarks they heard when they were filming episodes.
One lewd comment made by Wallace occurred in 2013, directed at comedian Brand, actually made it to air – and has gone viral in the wake of the news.
See Brand’s response here:
From troubled childhood to troubling reputation, this TV stalwart is facing self-destruction
The greengrocer-turned-presenter is stepping back from ‘MasterChef’ while allegations of historical misconduct are investigated.
The Independent’s chief TV critic Nick Hilton looks back on his career as an unlikely TV star, which followed a tough start in life.
Sir Rod Stewart calls Gregg Wallace a ‘bully’
Sir Rod Stewart has hit out at “bully” Gregg Wallace for allegedly “humiliating” his wife when she was on MasterChef.
The musician’s claims arrive after it was announced Wallace had stepped down from the BBC cookery competition following allegations of inappropriate sexual comments over several years.
In the wake of the news that the BBC was investigating Wallace’s behaviour, Stewart shared a post in which he claimed the host treated Penny Lancaster in a nasty manner when she was on the show in 2021.
More here:
