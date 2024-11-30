Gregg Wallace latest: Penny Lancaster prepared to go to ‘authorities’ over MasterChef host after bullying claims

✕ Close Gregg Wallace breaks silence after 'stepping away' from MasterChef amid misconduct allegations

Penny Lancaster has said she is prepared to go to the ‘appropriate authorities’ over Gregg Wallace’s behaviour, after the MasterChef host stepped down following allegations he made inappropriate sexual comments over multiple years.

Ms Lancaster’s husband, Rod Stewart, took to Instagram on Thursday to accuse Wallace of “humiliating” his wife and then having the footage “cut” when she was a contestant on the celebrity version of Masterchef in 2021.

A spokesperson for Penny Lancaster has now said she is happy to “talk to the appropriate authorities” after the host stepped down from the BBC show.

A spokesperson told the MailOnline: ‘While Penny is happy to talk to the appropriate authorities should they feel she has anything useful to add, she will not be discussing the matter with any broadcaster or newspaper at this time.’

Several MasterChef stars have spoken out against Wallace, who has stepped down following allegations he made inappropriate sexual comments over multiple years.

Wallace left the BBC programme on Thursday (28 November) amid claims made by 13 people who worked with him on shows over a 17-year period.

The Independent has contacted Wallace’s representatives for comment. A BBC spokesperson said “any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated”.