Gregg Wallace latest: Ulrika Jonsson makes ‘rape joke’ allegation as MasterChef host issues statement
Host faces allegations of making inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people over a 17-year period
BBC‘sMasterchef host Gregg Wallace has thanked fans for “showing support” after he stepped down from the show following allegations he made inappropriate sexual comments over multiple years.
Wallace left the BBC programme on Thursday amid claims made by 13 people who worked with him on shows over a 17-year period.
Among those alleging misconduct is former BBC Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark, who claimed Wallace told “sexualised” jokes during filming of a Celebrity Masterchef episode in 2011.
Ulrika Jonsson, has also accused Wallace of making a “rape joke” while filming a 2017 episode of Celebrity MasterChef, which she said left one of her fellow contestants ‘really distressed”.
Meanwhile, Sir Rod Stewart has accused the host of “humiliating” his wife, Penny Lancaster, when she appeared on the celebrity version of the show in 2021.
Wallace, 60, allegedly also talked openly about his sex life and once told a junior female colleague he wasn’t wearing any underwear under his jeans, according to the BBC News investigation.
The Independent has contacted Wallace’s representatives for comment. A BBC spokesperson said “any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated”.
Ulrika Jonsson makes ‘rape joke’ claim
Ulrika Jonsson has claimed that Gregg Wallace made a “rape joke” while filming Celebrity MasterChef in 2017.
Jonsson said that another female contestant, whom she didn’t know, became “really distressed” after the alleged comment.
“They then went off to speak to Gregg,” Jonsson told The Telegraph. “After a while he came up…and he apologised. He could hardly get his words out... He was apologising, and he had tears in his eyes.”
Sir Rod Stewart calls Gregg Wallace a ‘bully'
Sir Rod Stewart has hit out at “bully” Gregg Wallace for allegedly “humiliating” his wife when she was on MasterChef.
The musician’s claims arrive after it was announced Wallace had stepped down from the BBC cookery competition following allegations of inappropriate sexual comments over several years.
In the wake of the news that the BBC was investigating Wallace’s behaviour, Stewart shared a post in which he claimed the host treated Penny Lancaster in a nasty manner when she was on the show in 2021.
Watch: Gregg Wallace breaks silence after 'stepping away' from MasterChef amid misconduct allegations
Wallace ‘fully cooperating’ with production company review
Gregg Wallace is “committed to fully co-operating” with an external review by MasterChef’s production company, Banijay UK.
A statement by the company said: “This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows.
“Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.
“While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.
“Banijay UK’s duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.
“Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.”
Poor behaviour ‘will not be tolerated’, BBC says
A BBC spokesman said: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.
“We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.
“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”
Watch: Gregg Wallace quizzes Penny Lancaster on Rod Stewart in resurfaced MasterChef clip
Who is celebrity chef Gregg Wallace?
Mr Wallace, 60, is best known for co-presenting MasterChef alongside John Torode since 2005, as well as its spin-offs Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.
He was the original presenter of the BBC show Saturday Kitchen in 2002 and has also featured on Eat Well For Less, Inside The Factory, Turn Back Time, Harvest, and Supermarket Secrets.
He was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2022 for his services to food and charity. Mr Wallace took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and was partnered with Aliona Vilani.
He has two children, Tom and Libby, from a former relationship. He married Anne-Marie Sterpini in 2016 and the couple have a son called Sid.
