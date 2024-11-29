Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Katy Brand has spoken out after a resurfaced MasterChef clip showed Gregg Wallace directed a “crass” innuendo her way.

On Thursday (28 November), it was revealed that Wallace had stepped down as host of the BBC cookery series amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate comments made across a 17-year period.

Since news broke of the scandal, several stars to have appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark and Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, have hit out at the host for alleged remarks they heard when they were filming episodes.

Sir Rod Stewart has also said the host “humiliated” his wife, Penny Lancaster, when she appeared on the show in 2021.

One lewd comment, directed at comedian Brand, actually made it to air in 2013 – and has gone viral in the wake of the news.

In the video, Wallace, while assessing an egg tart made by Brand, told her: “I’ll munch the living daylights out of your little tart.” In response to this, a shocked Brand asked: “Excuse me?”

The Independent contacted Brand for comment, and she has since shared her view of the exchange on Instagram, saying she took it as “an innuendo-laden remark”.

She wrote: “I am aware of the allegations of misconduct currently surrounding Gregg Wallace. I am aware that he has stepped back from presenting MasterChef until these allegations have been properly investigated.

open image in gallery Katy Brand was subject to a ‘crass’ comment by Gregg Wallace in 2013 ( YouTube )

“I am also aware that a video of my time on the show in 2013 is circulating, where Wallace makes a remark to me about a dish I cooked.

“I took it as an innuendo-laden remark at the time, and I still see it that way now. My reaction on camera was one of shock and disbelief at such a crass and idiotic joke, and so I laughed and said, ‘Excuse me?’ To which he reacted with a deadpan expression and remark about my laughter.

“The video online is a pretty accurate representation of my recollection of what happened. It was awkward.”

open image in gallery Katy Brand said she found Gregg Wallace’s comment ‘awkward’ ( Instagram )

Brand added: “For the sake of clarity, I am not one of those who has made an official complaint. I applaud those who have, especially those who work off-camera and who often find they do not have the opportunity or support to react in the moment. I hope they find it now. That’s all I have to say. Thanks.”

Ulrika Jonsson has also accused Wallace of making a “rape joke” while filming a 2017 episode of Celebrity MasterChef.