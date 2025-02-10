Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Graham Norton has announced his next career move – and it may come as a surprise to fans.

The seasoned TV host has been confirmed as the presenter of the new ITV series The Neighbourhood.

The show will be Norton’s first venture into the reality world despite decades having worked in television.

Norton, 61, is confident in his latest career move, however, telling The Sun that he expects his new show to become the “nation’s favourite destination”.

The Neighbourhood will follow real-life families trying to “rub along as neighbours” after moving into a street that requires them to share meals and navigate other social occasions and “dastardly” challenges.

Gradually, the families will start voting one another out. In order to win, contestants will have to one-up their neighbours while remaining popular and liked on the street.

“Like everyone, I'm always intrigued by what goes on behind closed doors,” Graham told The Sun in a new interview about the series.

“Add to that some dastardly challenges and a life-changing prize and I'm hooked.”

open image in gallery ( BBC )

He continued: “I feel confident that The Neighbourhood will be the nation’s favourite destination.”

The ITV show will surely try to match the success of the BBC’s hit game show The Traitors. Fronted by Claudia Winkleman, the series, which recently concluded its third season, sees 22 strangers gather in a castle for the chance at winning £120,000.

The Neighbourhood will begin filming later this year and is expected to air sometime in 2026.

Norton’s news arrives shortly after he revealed who will replace him on his iconic talk show as he takes a hiatus from filming in order to head to Australia for his live tour.

This month, Norton will present An Evening with Graham Norton – a live show in which the Irish presenter will relay hilarious anecdotes and take questions from the audience.

open image in gallery ( PA )

Rather than halting production of the series, the corporation is pushing on with a replacement, and Winkleman will be overtaking Norton while he’s away.

After Norton revealed the news during an episode of The Graham Norton Show on which Winkleman was a guest, she quipped: “I apologise in advance”.

This will be the second time Norton has been replaced on his own chat show, with Jack Whitehall sitting in the presenter’s chair in 2019 when the host was unable to fulfil his duties.

Winkleman previously replaced Norton in another stint when he quit BBC Radio 2 after more than 10 years of presenting the Saturday morning show in 2021.