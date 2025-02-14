Gino D’Acampo ‘thinks Gordon Ramsay orchestrated smear campaign’ against him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gino D’Acampo is reportedly furious with Gordon Ramsay for “orchestrating a smear campaign” against him.

The TV chef has found himself at the centre of a firestorm after ITV News reported dozens of allegations against him, describing “unacceptable”, “distressing” and “horrendous” behaviour over a 12-year period. He has strongly denied all wrongdoing.

D’Acampo is said to have been blindsided after reports alleged that Ramsay, whom he co-hosted travel series Road Trip with alongside Fred Sirieix, voiced concerns about his alleged behaviour behind the scenes.

“There has been a lot coming out about his time with Gordon Ramsay and it is very anti-Gino,” a source close to the star told MailOnline.

“One minute they are working together and the best of friends. Then he leaves the Road Trip series and he is basically finished within a couple of years.'

D’Acampo has been dropped by ITV – but the source said he “feels hard done by” due to claims the channel encouraged him to cultivate a “cheeky chappy” persona on shows, including daytime series This Morning.

“Gino was told to behave as he did, in that naughty boy manner,” a source told MailOnline.

“This is what he can't get his head around and he will be making that clear when he thinks it's time to speak out. He would be on Family Fortunes making cheeky jokes.

“There were incidents on This Morning in front of the cameras – such as when he kissed presenter Ruth [Langsford] in 2011 – which ITV and its viewers loved.”

D’Acampo has denied claims that he made sexualised comments and gestures to female employees behind the scenes of his popular programmes.

Gino D’Acampo is said to be upset with Gordon Ramsay for ‘orchestrating a smear campaign’ ( ITV / Getty Images )

He said earlier this week: “I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me.

“Not only have these allegations never been raised with me before, I have been repeatedly supported by executives at the highest level and was commissioned on prime-time programmes during the period in which it is now suggested I was acting inappropriately.

“I take such matters extremely seriously and the suggestion that I have acted in an improper way against is deeply upsetting.”

The Independent has contacted ITV and Ramsay for comment