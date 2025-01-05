Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Golden Globes 2025 nominations have been announced in Hollywood.

On 9 December, the latest round of nominees considered the best films and TV shows of the year were named by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut during a live broadcast from Los Angeles.

Films in contention for trophies at the forthcoming ceremony include hit musical Wicked, Sean Baker’s Palme d’or-winning Anora and Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpice” after its festival premiere. The latter received seven nominations.

Edward Berger’s Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, has also received several nominations, as has Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which stars nominees Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton. But it was Netflix’s divisive musical drama Emilia Pérez that led the pack, with eight nominations.

One of this year’s best nominations arrived in the Best Director category, with Payal Kapadia earning a nod for acclaimed Indian film All We Imagine as Light.

Kapadia was nominated alongside Baker, Corbet and Berger as well as Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) and Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez). However, Wicked director Jon M Chu, hotly tipped for a nod, was snubbed.

Meanwhile, in the TV categories, The Penguin, Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses and Shogun have all received recognition – but The Bear was the most nominated series, garnering five.

The full list of films and TV shows nominated for Golden Globes are listed below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

open image in gallery ‘Nickel Boys’ has been nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama ( AP )

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Kate Winslet, Lee

open image in gallery Angelina Jolie in ‘Maria’ ( AP )

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

open image in gallery Timothée Chalamet in ‘A Complete Unknown’ ( Searchlight Pictures )

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

open image in gallery ‘The Substance’ has been nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy ( Mubi )

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

open image in gallery Both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have been nominated for ‘Wicked’ ( Universal Pictures )

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabrielle LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

open image in gallery Hugh Grant in ‘Heretic’ ( A24 )

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

open image in gallery ‘The Wild Robot’ ( AP )

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light – India

Emilia Pérez – France

The Girl With the Needle – Denmark

I’m Still Here – Brazil

The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany

Vermiglio – Italy

open image in gallery Divya Prabha in ‘All We Imagine as Light' ( BFI )

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

open image in gallery Selena Gomez in ‘Emilia Pérez’ ( Instagram )

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Denzel Washington,Gladiator II

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

open image in gallery Denzel Washington plays Macrinus in 'Gladiator II’ ( Aidan Monaghan/Paramount )

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

The Last Showgirl – “Beautiful That Way”

Challengers – “Compress/Repress”

Emilia Pérez – “El Mal”

Better Man – “Forbidden Road”

The Wild Robot – “Kiss the Sky”

Emilia Pérez – “Mi Camino”

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr and Mrs Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

open image in gallery ‘Shōgun’ has been nominated for Best Television Series – Drama ( AP )

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

open image in gallery Keri Russell in ‘The Diplomat’ ( Netflix )

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

open image in gallery Eddie Redmayne in ‘The Day of the Jackal’ ( © 2023 Carnival Film & Television Limited )

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hacks

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Nobody Wants This

The Gentlemen

The Bear

open image in gallery ‘Abbott Elementary’ has been nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy ( © 2023 Disney. All rights reserved. )

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

open image in gallery Kathryn Hahn in ‘Agatha All Along’ ( Marvel Studios )

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

open image in gallery Adam Brody in ‘Nobody Wants This’ ( Netflix )

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

open image in gallery Jessica Gunning in ‘Baby Reindeer’ ( Netflix )

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

open image in gallery Javier Bardem in ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ ( MILES CRIST/NETFLIX )

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

open image in gallery Colin Farrell in ‘The Penguin’ ( Courtesy of Max )

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans

open image in gallery Sofia Vergaras in ‘Griselda’ ( COURTESY OF NETFLIX )

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

open image in gallery Andrew Scott in ‘Ripley' ( Netflix )

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ali Wong, Single Lady

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator 2

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot