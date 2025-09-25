Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Who has Mel Owens sent home on The Golden Bachelor season two

Senior dating show returned with 23 women competing for heart of former NFL player

Inga Parkel
in New York
Wednesday 24 September 2025 21:09 EDT
Comments
New Golden Bachelor revealed as former NFL star

The Golden Bachelor has returned with its sophomore season, welcoming retired NFL linebacker Mel Owens as the lead.

Owens, 66, who played nine seasons for the Los Angeles Rams before going into law, kicked off his Golden Bachelor journey on Wednesday.

During the premiere episode, he was introduced to 23 senior-aged women, all of whom are also in search of a second chance at love.

The retired NFL player-turned-sports injury lawyer was married to his first love for years. Together, they welcomed two sons before they got divorced in 2020. Owens has since focused on raising his sons and coaching their extracurricular sports teams.

“Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship — sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple,” his official bio reads.

Former NFL player Mel Owens leads the second season of ‘The Golden Bachelor’
Former NFL player Mel Owens leads the second season of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ (Disney)

“As the Golden Bachelor, he’s eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years.”

In June, Owens faced backlash for controversial remarks he made about his dating preference, stating that he would be eliminating any woman over the age of 60.

“If they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them,” he said on the In the Trenches podcast in June, while adding that he specifically told the producers of the ABC reality dating show he only wanted women who were between the ages of 45 to 60. “Just being honest,” he admitted.

“This is not The Silver Bachelor, this is The Golden Bachelor,” Owens continued. “They’ve got to be fit, because I stay in shape and work out and stuff. And I told [producers] to try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs.”

Find the list of women Owens has sent home below. This article will be updated weekly.

Episode one eliminations

After a long night filled with meet-and-greets, Owens handed out his first batch of roses to the standout women he wanted to continue to form connections with. Unfortunately, several women were sent home.

Lily, 72 — Retired Elementary School Teacher

Lily on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ season two
Lily on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ season two (Disney)

Location: Pacific Palisades, California

Lisa, 66 - State Park Employee

Lisa on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ season two
Lisa on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ season two (Disney)

Location: Marion, Ohio

Susie, 62 — Realtor

Susie on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ season two
Susie on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ season two (Disney)

Location: Del Mar, California

Tracy, 62 — Interior Designer

Tracy on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ season two
Tracy on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ season two (Disney)

Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Season two of The Golden Bachelor airs Wednesdays on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.

