Who has Mel Owens sent home on The Golden Bachelor season two
Senior dating show returned with 23 women competing for heart of former NFL player
The Golden Bachelor has returned with its sophomore season, welcoming retired NFL linebacker Mel Owens as the lead.
Owens, 66, who played nine seasons for the Los Angeles Rams before going into law, kicked off his Golden Bachelor journey on Wednesday.
During the premiere episode, he was introduced to 23 senior-aged women, all of whom are also in search of a second chance at love.
The retired NFL player-turned-sports injury lawyer was married to his first love for years. Together, they welcomed two sons before they got divorced in 2020. Owens has since focused on raising his sons and coaching their extracurricular sports teams.
“Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship — sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple,” his official bio reads.
“As the Golden Bachelor, he’s eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years.”
In June, Owens faced backlash for controversial remarks he made about his dating preference, stating that he would be eliminating any woman over the age of 60.
“If they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them,” he said on the In the Trenches podcast in June, while adding that he specifically told the producers of the ABC reality dating show he only wanted women who were between the ages of 45 to 60. “Just being honest,” he admitted.
“This is not The Silver Bachelor, this is The Golden Bachelor,” Owens continued. “They’ve got to be fit, because I stay in shape and work out and stuff. And I told [producers] to try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs.”
Find the list of women Owens has sent home below. This article will be updated weekly.
Episode one eliminations
After a long night filled with meet-and-greets, Owens handed out his first batch of roses to the standout women he wanted to continue to form connections with. Unfortunately, several women were sent home.
Lily, 72 — Retired Elementary School Teacher
Location: Pacific Palisades, California
Lisa, 66 - State Park Employee
Location: Marion, Ohio
Susie, 62 — Realtor
Location: Del Mar, California
Tracy, 62 — Interior Designer
Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
Season two of The Golden Bachelor airs Wednesdays on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.
