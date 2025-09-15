Gilmore Girls fans overjoyed as lead stars reunite at Emmys

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gilmore Girls stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel reunited at the Emmys to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.

The actors, who appeared on the show as mother and daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, arrived on stage in front of a prop house resembling their onscreen home.

They reminisced on the impact of the autumnal favourite while presenting the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

“Twenty-five years ago, a show called Gilmore Girls premiered, and apparently took the season of fall hostage,” Graham said, referencing the fact the series is rewatched by loyal viewers when the month of September rolls around.

Running from 2000 to 2007, the show depicts Rory (Bledel) and her single mother (Graham) as they navigate Ivy League acceptances, boyfriends and class dynamics within the family.

Despite the show’s cult following, Bledel pointed out that the show struggled due to its low budget: “In spite of our autumnal dominance, Gilmore was actually a very small show.”

open image in gallery Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham in ‘Gilmore Girls’ ( Warner Bros/Getty )

“We looked hungry,” Bledel added.

Upon the stars’ arrival on stage, fans took to social media to express their excitement. One user called it “the best part of the night” and, followbg Graham and Bledel’s appearance, fan hope for another revival series surfaced.

Filmed in Burbank, California at the Warner Bros Studio lot, the show was set in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

The show can currently be streamed on Netflix but, despite the show’s enduring appeal, the cast receive no residuals from the service.

“We have definitely reached more people than we were reaching on The WB,” Graham shared in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year. “But I’ve been paid in love and appreciation.”

Graham and Bledel reprised their roles for limited revival series titled Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life, which premiered in 2016.

open image in gallery The cast of ‘Gilmore Girls’ reunited at the premiere of ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life’ ( FilmMagic )

A documentary celebrating the show’s anniversary will premiere later this year.

Titled Searching for Stars Hollow, the one-off will explore the making of the series and feature commentaries from Jared Padalecki, Keiko Agena and Kelly Bishop.

Many props from the show’s town centre gazebo and Suki’s house remain in tact as a tourist attraction at Warner Bros Studios.