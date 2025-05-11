Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gillian Anderson has revealed that her role as a therapist on Netflix’s Sex Education made her realise she has no shame around intercourse.

The 56-year-old actor plays Jean Milburn, a sex therapist on the popular Netflix show, and has subsequently published Want, a book of confessions by women divulging their most intimate fantasies. The success of the book, which also includes one of Anderson’s own, has prompted a sequel.

But Anderson said that it was her role in Sex Education that made her realise how uninhibited she is personally around the topic.

“In playing Jean, having [sex] become a regular topic, I realised that I didn’t have shame around it,” Anderson told The Times.

“Also, I suddenly realised the degree to which there still was so much shame around it and the degree to which the show helped many demographics blast through some of that.”

She added: “In 2025 some of us seem to struggle to have that conversation with our partners. The conversation about ‘I prefer it like this’ or ‘Can we take ten more minutes so I can actually get more pleasure out of this exchange?’

“Some of it is the fear that the partner might feel judged that they’re doing something wrong when actually that’s not what you’re saying.”

Anderson also shared her thoughts on open marriages.

open image in gallery Anderson plays Jean Milburn ( Getty Images )

“I am amazed that I know two or three couples that have tried [open relationships], with varying results,” she explained. “I’m all for breaking the rules, but it is a delicate thing and it can go sideways. At the same time, it can add levels of contentment and joy, and everyone can get their needs met. So I have no judgment about it.”

open image in gallery Gillian Anderson as sex therapist Jean in 'Sex Education' season two ( Netflix )

The actor is set to star in the forthcoming film The Salt Path, adapted from the bestselling book by Raynor Winn.

The true story follows Winn and her husband as they embark on a 630-mile hike across the coast of the UK after the author’s husband is diagnosed with a terminal brain disease. The journey on the South West Coast Path from Minehead in Somerset to Poole in Dorset is documented in the memoir, which has now been adapted into a movie directed by Marianne Elliott.

During the film, Anderson shot a scene with her onscreen husband Jason Isaacs, where the couple are having sex in a tent.

“Well, sex in the back of a car, sex anywhere, I mean, yeah, why not?” Anderson said. “Uncomfortable, tight quarters, but needs must.”