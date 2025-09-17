George Clarke: Influencer swapping YouTube for the dancefloor on Strictly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British YouTube star and podcaster George “Clarkey” Clarke was the sixth contestant announced for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing competition.

Clarke, 25, said he was preparing to “fall over a fair bit”, adding: “Never thought I’d say this… but I’m doing Strictly! Honestly, I’ve got no idea what I’m doing but I’m excited to get stuck in.”

Born in 1999 and raised in Bristol, Clarke has emerged as one of the UK’s most prominent young online influencers, building a following of more than 3 million fans across numerous platforms.

After graduating from Exeter University, Clarke launched his TikTok account. His content typically sees him doing commentary and comedy sketches on topics such as entertainment, gaming and trends.

In November 2022, Clarke launched The Useless Hotline Podcast alongside fellow TikTok star Max Balegde. The podcast follows a “phone-in/advice” format, where listeners send in questions, dilemmas or stories, which Clarke and Balegde attempt to answer with humour and honesty.

He has also collaborated with the YouTube superstars the Sidemen, which includes Britain’s Got Talent judge KSI, on several projects such as their Netflix reality competition series Inside.

Clarke joked ‘I’ve got no idea what I’m doing’ when he was confirmed for ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

In addition to his video work, Clarke is an ambassador for the non-profit organisation Encephalitis International, which supports those who suffer from brain inflammation, which his mother has been diagnosed with.

In his personal life, Clarke is dating model Yasmin Bennett. Earlier this year, he told fans on a livestream: “I've been seeing someone for a little while, it's been official for about a month and a half.

“I've always said I don't want it to be, if I did have a relationship, I wouldn't want it to be a public thing,” he added. "But I feel like it's just a nicer feeling to have it be known and be private. As opposed to it being a complete secret,” he admitted.

Clarke is the third YouTuber to compete on Strictly, following in the footsteps of Joe Sugg and Saffron Barker.

Sugg competed on the 2018 edition of the show and finished as a runner-up with his dance partner Dianne Buswell.

Barker joined the following year and was paired with AJ Pritchard. She was the ninth celebrity to be eliminated.