Paul Hollywood has claimed this year’s Great British Bake Off winner is the best the show has had in a long time.

Jasmine Mitchell, a 23-year-old medical student from Edinburgh, was crowned the victor of 2025’s series after making the largest cake in Bake Off history.

Mitchell said she was overjoyed after her 1.2-metre showstopper led to her season 16 triumph over fellow competitors Tom Arden and Aaron Mountford-Myles, while also prompting Hollywood to make his grand statement.

Previous winners have included Georgie Grasso, Matty Edgell, Syabira Yusoff and Giuseppe Dell'Anno.

Mitchell received two Hollywood handshakes during her time on the show – and became the second contestant in Bake Off history to receive five Star Baker wins.

Mitchell said of her victory: “I hope that in winning Bake Off I have made my friends, family and Scotland proud. I miss being in Scotland a lot, I grew up in Edinburgh and it’s a big part of my heritage.

“I feel like the more time I spend in London, the more I long to be in the Scottish Highlands!”

open image in gallery Jasmine Mitchell won 'Great British Bake Off' 2025 ( Channel 4 )

Mitchell, who has alopecia, continued: “If I had told myself three years ago that I would be going about my life without wearing a wig, with no hair, I would have laughed and said, ‘Don’t be ridiculous’. I could never have imagined being on Bake Off, let alone doing it with no hair.”

Reflecting on the moment she won, she said: “When it was announced that I won, Aaron instantly picked me up and spun me around. My friends and family then ran over and completely surrounded me.

“This felt like such a testament to my whole Bake Off journey. I feel very blessed to have been encouraged, held and supported by so many people throughout the competition, without whom I could never have got to where I did.

“I am so grateful for everyone around me who carried me through the process, especially my boyfriend Theo, my housemates, my family and everyone at our church who unknowingly ate my practice bakes.”

open image in gallery Paul Hollywood said 'GBBO' winner Jasmine was 'best in a while' ( Channel 4 )

She credited contestants Tom and Aaron with making the final “almost manageable”, stating: “I have a lot of love and admiration for my fellow finalists, Tom and Aaron. I don’t think I would have been able to do it without them being alongside me in the tent.”