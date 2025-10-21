Gayle King shares surprising take after being seated next to Fox News host on flight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gayle King was, surprisingly, all smiles when she found herself sitting next to her Fox News competitor Jesse Watters on a recent flight.

The veteran CBS News host shared a selfie of herself and Watters from the airplane on Instagram on Monday.

“Two TV people from competing networks walk on to a plane and to the surprise of them both, they’re seated right next to each other for over four hours,” King, 70, wrote in the caption.

“How did it go? Speaking for @jessewatters here: A good time was had by all! Hi, Jesse…saving your number!”

Watters is a prominent conservative voice, whereas King and CBS are widely associated with progressive values. However, King’s gesture of goodwill was not received well by her followers, who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

open image in gallery Gayle King was all smiles in her selfie with Jesse Watters ( gayleking/Instagram )

open image in gallery King's followers slammed the CBS host in the comments of her Instagram post ( gayleking/Instagram )

“I respect and love you, Gayle. Your seat mate, however, is harming our country,” one popular comment reads.

“This is really not cute at all,” argued another.

“U still got time to delete this sis,” urged a third.

A fourth added: “Really Gayle… I’m sure he will talk on Fox later about how you’re a DEI hire. What world are you in lady?”

In 2019, Watters infamously mistook King for another Black news anchor, Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts. He later apologized for the error.

On Monday’s broadcast of The Five, Watters slammed No Kings protesters as ignorant trend-chasers who had “no idea why they’re there” — after admitting that his own mother was among their ranks.

“Can you believe my mom was there? Sometimes I think I was adopted,” he told his co-hosts on the political talk show.

He continued: “They do these things: the Women’s March, BLM, the Musk stuff. The issues change, but the one thing that stays the same is Trump.

“They think this guy’s like crack cocaine. They get these big bursts of energy every once in a while, but long term this has been bad for their health.

“They’ve lost the culture, they’ve lost the media, they’ve lost two of the last three elections, they’ve lost all power in Washington, and they’ve lost their minds.”

Last week, Watters faced criticism after positing that Jennifer Aniston used to be “much better looking” during a discussion on The Five.

His co-host, Harold Ford Jr., attempted to shut down the conversation about the 56-year-old actor’s looks, suggesting, “Why don’t we get on to the next segment?”

However, Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich continued: “She’s richer now. Like, she has a lot of money. Money buys a lot of makeover for everyone.”

“I hope so,” concluded Watters.