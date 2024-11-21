First details and image released for Gavin and Stacey: The Finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The first look and details of the final ever episode of Gavin and Stacey have been shared ahead of the finale of the beloved sitcom on Christmas Day.

In May, James Corden posted a new picture with friend and series collaborator Ruth Jones, showing them holding a script with the words: “Gavin and Stacey: The Finale.”

“Some news… It’s official!!!” Corden’s caption began.

“We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”

Now, six months later and after filming has concluded, the first image of the episode has been officially shared and Corden and Jones, along with co-stars Matt Horne and Joanna Page, as their respective characters Smith, Nessa, Gavin and Stacey.

open image in gallery First look at ‘Gavin and Stacey: The Finale’ ( BBC/Toffee International Ltd./To )

The previous episode, from Christmas 2019, saw Nessa and Smithy’s long-running love-hate relationship hit its climax as Nessa declared her love for Smithy, before proposing to him.

Fans have been waiting nearly five years for Smithy’s response – as the episode ended before he had the chance to reply.

In a press release from the BBC, the episode will reportedly see Bryn packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex, while Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their seventeen-year marriage. Meanwhile, Nessa has started a new business venture, Gwen is reportedly behaving strangely and Neil the Baby is about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad.

Elsewhere, Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship.

There is also a chance we might finally find out what happened on that infamous fishing trip...

open image in gallery The cast of ‘Gavin and Stacey' in 2007 ( Baby Cow )

The sitcom hasn’t been on BBC television since a 2019 Christmas special, updating fans on where the families were nine years after the story’s last chapter in 2010.

The episode was a major ratings success for BBC One. With 18.49 million viewers, the broadcast in the United Kingdom was the most-viewed non-sporting event in a decade and the most-watched comedy in 17 years.

Originally airing on BBC Three in 2007, the show later moved to BBC One as its popularity grew, before concluding in 2010.

The show focuses on an Essex boy from Billericay and a Welsh girl from Barry Island, who fall in love from afar, and tracks how their families and worlds unite as their romance develops.