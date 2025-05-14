Game of Thrones fans dealt blow with disappointing news about new spinoff series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Game of Thrones fans have been left disappointed after it was revealed that the much-anticipated prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been delayed until next year.

The show had been part of HBO’s 2025 schedule, but will now be released in 2026. No specific date has been set.

According to Variety, HBO CEO Casey Bloys did say during a recent Warner Bros. Discovery event aimed at advertisers that the show would arrive in the “winter,” suggesting the series could be released early in the year.

On social media, fans reacted with dismay. One wrote: “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is literally my fav [A Song of Ice and Fire] story.. and this is what I get... I was supposed to get my yearly GOT fix in 2025.”

Another added: “Damnit. I was literally waiting for the trailer and release date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to drop soon and air this year too.”

But some put a more positive spin on the news, with one fan account writing: “2026 will be our year. We will be getting A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon Season 3! In the end we stay winning!”

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan ‘Dunk’ the Tall in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' ( Max )

Season one of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall, is based on George RR Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight.

The book is the first in the Dunk and Egg series, with subsequent novellas The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight also set to be adapted for following seasons. The series takes place between the events of House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones.

Max’s official logline reads: “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

“Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The new series started filming in Belfast in June last year.

Along with Claffey, the series will also star Dexter Sol Ansell as his squire Egg.

Finn Barnett (True Detective: Night Country) is set to play Aerion Targaryen, the cruel and arrogant son of the stern Maekar Targaryan, who is being portrayed by Sam Spruell (Fargo), an actor well-known for his villainous roles.

Another actor bringing a Valyrian royal to life is Bertie Carvel (The Crown) as Baelor Targaryan, the charismatic brother of Spruell’s Maekor.

Ser Lyonal Baratheon’s charming character will be brought to life by Daniel Ings (The Gentleman), while Tanzyn Crawford will be Tanselle, a Dornish puppeteer.

Along with the shifting release date of the show, there are other changes underway at Max. Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that it plans to revert the name of its premier streaming platform back to HBO Max.