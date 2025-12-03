Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix might add a huge list of titles each month, but it also removes a large number of movies and TV shows, also.

Two such removals are causing anger in both the UK and US: Friends and Supernatural. Both shows draw in huge streams for the service and rank as two of the most re-watched titles on there.

But their time on Netflix is coming to an end due to the expiration of licence deals.

After arriving in 2018, beloved sitcom Friends will leave Netflix UK on 30 December, while subscribers in the US have two weeks less to watch Supernatural, which will be taken down on 18 December after 13 years on the platform.

Another show being taken away over the Christmas period includes the “greatest family drama of all time”, Parenthood, exactly one year after being added.

open image in gallery ‘Friends’ is leaving Netflix in December 2025 ( Netflix )

Among the films leaving in December 2025 are the Austin Powers, Beverly Hills Cop and Matrix franchises, with 28 Weeks Later also set to be removed after a successful run on the service earlier this year.

Find a full list of everything being removed from Netflix in December 2026 below – and a compilation of everything being added here.

Movies

1 December

After the Sunset (2004) – US

Apollo 13 (1995) – US

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) – US

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) – US

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) – US

Back to the Future Part II (1989) – US

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) – US

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) – US

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) – US

Billy Madison (1995) – US

The Blue Lagoon (1980) – UK

Christmas with the Kranks (2004) – US

Clueless (1995) – US

Cold Pursuit (2019) – US

Coming to America (1988) – US

Dangerous (2022) – UK

The Dark Tower (2017) – US

The Devil’s Own (1997) – US

Devil’s Workshop (2022) – UK

Dr Seuss’ The Lorax (2012) – US

Equity (2016) – UK

ET the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) – US

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) – US

Escape Room (2019) – US

The Equalizer (2014) – US

Farha (2021) – UK/US

Filth (2013) – UK

Game Night (2018) – US

Good Advice (2001) – US

The Goonies (1985) – US

Grandma (2015) – UK

open image in gallery ‘Grandma’, starring Lily Tomlin and Julia Garner, is leaving Netflix ( Sony Pictures Classics )

Half Past Dead (2002) – UK

The Happytime Murders (2018) – US

Hot Shots! (1991) – US

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993) – US

Hudson Hawk (1991) – US

Inglourious Basterds (2009) – US

I Spy (2002) – UK

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) – US

Journey to the Centre of the Earth (2008) – US

Kicking and Screaming (2005) – US

The Legend of Zorro (2005) – US

Long Shot (2019) – US

Love in Taipei (2023) – UK

Midnight Run (1988) – US

Midway (2019) – US

The Missing (2023) – UK

Mission: Impossible (1996) – UK

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) – UK

Mr & Mrs Smith (2005) – UK

The Night Before (2015) – US

The Nutty Professor (1996) – US

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) – US

The Offering (2022) – UK

Paddington (2014) – US

Pru (2021) – UK

Radical Wolfe (2023) – US

Renegades (2017) – US

Revolver (2005) – UK

open image in gallery Underrated Guy Ritchie film 'Revolver' is leaving Netflix ( Warner Bros )

The Rookie (1990) – US

Snowpiercer (2013) – UK

Think Like a Man Too (2014) – US

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013) – UK

Welcome to the Jungle (2003) – UK

Wonka (2023) – US

2 December

Black Is the New Black (2016) – UK

Veve (2014) – UK/US

5 December

Compliance (2012) – US

The Ruins (2008) – UK

6 December

World War Z (2013) – UK

7 December

Emily the Criminal (2022) – US

Gods of Egypt (2016) – US

8 December

American Made – UK

André and His Olive Tree (2020) – UK/US

Blood Line (2020) – UK/US

The Blue Whale (2020) – UK/US

The Master Plan (2020) – UK/US

9 December

Daddy’s Home (2015) – US

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) – US

Spoiler Alert (2022) – UK

10 December

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives (2017) – US

Happy Gilmore (1996) – UK

Undisputed (2024) – UK

open image in gallery 'Happy Gilmore' is being taken down months after sequel's arrival ( Universal Pictures )

11 December

Jarhead (2005) – UK

Junior (1994) – UK

12 December

Don Jon (2013) – UK

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) – UK

Plane (2023) – US

The Wrath of Becky (2023) – UK

13 December

Vacation (2015) – US

14 December

Antz (1998) – UK

A California Christmas (2020, Netflix Original) – UK/US

Countdown (2019) – UK

The Matrix (1999) – UK

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) – UK

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) – UK

Northmen – A Viking Saga (2014) – UK

15 December

Alice, Darling (2022) – UK

The Devil You Know (2022) – UK

The Equalizer 3 (2023) – UK

The First Purge (2018) – UK

How the Gringo Stole Christmas (2023) – UK

Mako (2021) – UK/US

The Purge: Election Year (2016) – UK

Sing (2016) – UK

The Sum of All Fears (2002) – UK

Talat Abu Harb 2 (2022) – UK

Take This Waltz (2011) – UK

28 Weeks Later (2007) – UK

open image in gallery Anna Kendrick in tense psychological thriller 'Alice, Darling' ( Lionsgate Films )

17 December

Cemara’s Family (2018) – UK/US

Eggnold: Love & Time Portal (2019) – UK/US

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) – UK

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 (2016) – UK

Wanted (2008)– UK

The Wedding Shaman (2019) – UK/US

18 December

The Apprentice (2024) – UK

The Grudge (2020) – UK

Guest House (2020) – US

Mukhsin (2006) – UK/US

Rabun (2004) – US

Talentime (2009) – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘28 Weeks Later’ is being removed from Netflix one month before a second ‘28 Years Later’ film arrives in cinemas ( 20th Century Fox )

19 December

No Country for Old Men (2007) – UK

This Is 40 (2012) – UK

21 December

Christmas Love (2022) – US

22 December

Different Experience (2021) – US

23 December

Our Love (2022) – US

24 December

Vicky and Her Mystery (2021) – US

25 December

Transformers (2007) – UK

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) – UK

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – UK

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – UK

28 December

Despicable Me 4 (2024) – US

Idiocracy (2006) – US

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) – US

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) – US

30 December

Ready Player One (2018) – US

open image in gallery ‘No Country for Old Men’ – and Javier Bardem’s bad haircut – are leaving Netflix in December 2025 ( Paramount )

TV

1 December

Adventures of Puss in Boots (Netflix Original) – UK

College Hill: Celebrity Edition – US

Fierce – UK/US

The Pembrokeshire Murders – UK

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems – US

Thomas & Friends: Digs & Discoveries: All Tracks Lead to Rome – UK

Thomas & Friends: Digs & Discoveries: Mines of Mystery – UK

Thomas & Friends: Steam Team to the Rescue – UK

24 Hours in Waitrose – UK

The Walk-In – UK

2 December

Escalona – US

Kantaro: The Sweet Tooth Salaryman – UK/US

The Coyotes (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Wolf – UK/US

How I Met Your Mother – US

3 December

Dreams Drawn by Dust – UK/US

5 December

Top Chef – US

9 December

Masameer Classics – UK/US

Tales of Africa – UK/US

11 December

Alaskan Bush People – US

Death to 2020 (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip – UK

open image in gallery Charlie Brooker series ‘Death to 2020’, featuring Diane Morgan, is being removed ( Netflix )

12 December

Deadliest Catch – UK/US

15 December

A Cuba Libre Story (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Parenthood – UK

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special – UK

Would You Like a Cup of Coffee? – UKUS

18 December

Arrow – US

The 100 – US

Supernatural – US

open image in gallery Every season of 'Supernatural' is leaving Netflix US ( The CW )

19 December

Married to a Psychopath – UK

20 December

Project Runway – US

22 December

Flipping Out – US

24 December

Son of a Critch – US

26 December

Melancholia (2021) – US

29 December

Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter (2020) – UK/US

30 December

Friends – UK

31 December

Evil – US

Comedy

1 December

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert – UK/US

3 December

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal (Netflix Original) – US