Freddie Flintoff showered with praise as ‘refreshing’ Field of Dreams show returns

Former England cricketeer and Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff has been praised by fans after making his long-awaited return to TV on Sunday night.

The 47-year-old stars in the third season of the uplifting docuseries Field of Dreams, which focuses on his efforts to create a grassroots youth team in his hometown of Preston, Lancashire.

The series debuted in 2022 and quickly won over viewers with its emotional and heartwarming stories, going on to earn an RTS award and a Bafta nomination.

In its third season, which premiered on BBC One on Sunday evening (7 September) and is also available on iPlayer, Flintoff expands his project as he attempts to form teams in Manchester, Liverpool and Blackpool.

Many viewers shared their positive reactions to the series on social media, calling the show “remarkable” and “fantastic”.

“Field of Dreams is just remarkable television, to be honest,” said one fan. “Continues to raise such important social questions and create great opportunities for kids now across the country.”

open image in gallery Flintoff’s show has been praised for its uplifting message ( BBC )

Another fan wrote: “Decided to watch all of the new series of Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams and what he has done in all 3 series is pretty remarkable. Helping make a difference to so many people's lives. Top bloke is Freddie.”

“Freddie Flintoff is one of those blokes it's just impossible to hate,” said a third person. “A brilliant cricketer and a fine human being.”

Another fan remarked: “Binged this earlier. Honestly, Freddie Flintoff and his team work wonders. A positive reality TV series makes such a refreshing change".

open image in gallery Flintoff in India while filming ‘Field of Dreams On Tour’ ( PA Media )

The show suffered a tragedy in September 2024, when teenage star Umar Mahmood died in a car crash at the age of 18.

Mahmood’s school, Penwortham Priory Academy, confirmed that the teenager died in the accident near Preston, Lancashire, after an Audi A3 Sportback left the road and smashed into trees.

In episode two of Field of Dreams series one, released in 2022, a 15-year-old Mahmood is shown bowling during a game of cricket. When the batsman hits the ball short, Mahmood runs his opponent out.

Afterwards, giving an interview to the camera, he says: “When I realised that I had got him out, I was over the moon really. The atmosphere was very good, now we’ve got a good chance of winning.”

Flintoff experienced a near-fatal car crash while filming Top Gear in December 2022, which left him with severe injuries. He said he continues to suffer from nightmares and flashbacks after the incident.