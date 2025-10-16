Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jesse Watters is facing criticism on social media after opining on Jennifer Aniston’s looks on Fox News’ The Five.

During a segment about former Democratic congresswoman Katie Porter, Waters’s co-host Greg Gutfeld argued that “people didn’t get attractive until the internet.”

“Watch Friends, they’re not even hot,” Gutfeld said.

“Look at people now. They are so much better looking because all they gotta do is — they have everything at their fingertips.”

Watters agreed: “It’s like Jennifer Aniston looks better now, like 20 years older.”

However, later in the segment, after the conversation had moved on, Watters backtracked on his comment about Aniston, saying: “I actually think Jennifer Aniston was much better looking in Friends. I don’t know why I said that. I think I meant she was more glamorous now. She’s more glam.”

Fox’s Jesse Watters discussed Jennifer Aniston’s looks on Fox News’ ‘The Five’ ( Fox/Getty )

Watters’s co-host Harold Ford Jr. then attempted to shut down the conversation about the 56-year-old actor’s looks, suggesting: “Why don’t we get on to the next segment.”

However, Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich continued: “She’s richer now. Like, she has a lot of money. Money buys a lot of makeover for everyone.”

“I hope so,” concluded Watters.

A clip of the discussion has since circulated on X, with viewers condemning Watters for his comments.

“@JesseBWatters wife has to be a miserable woman,” one person wrote.

“Too bad Ford cut him off,” added another. “I’d rather Jesse just ramble more and sound worse than he usually does.”

“Betcha she’s not losing sleep over his opinion of her,” wrote a third.

“Why would they be commenting on someone’s appearance period?” Questioned another.

The Independent has contacted Aniston’s representatives for comment.

It’s not the first time Watters and his co-hosts have discussed people’s looks on The Five. In August, he and Brian Kilmeade debated who was “the most attractive first lady ever.” In December 2024, the co-hosts argued about whether suspected killer Luigi Mangione was good-looking.

Last week, Watters thanked Donald Trump for serving as a “Fox News producer” due to the president convening an “Antifa violence roundtable” that featured a slew of far-right influencers and “independent journalists.”

“The MAGA host’s admission just further exposed the continuous feedback loop that exists between the president and the conservative cable giant, which generally features Trump being influenced by what he sees on his television and then taking actions that Fox News then amplifies,” Justin Baragona reported for The Independent.