Finn Wolfhard devastates fans with new buzz cut at Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has shaved off his signature brown locks — and fans are heartbroken.

The 22-year-old actor debuted his freshly shaved head on Sunday at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, Japan, where he and Stranger Things co-star Gaten Matarazzo were invited to present.

Wearing a textured black-and-white suit, Wolfhard spoke to Billboard Japan ahead of the ceremony about his first studio album, Happy Birthday, coming out next week.

‘Stranger Things’ co-stars Finn Wolfhard (left) and Gaten Matarazzo (right) at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Japan ( Billboard Japan )

“I had a lot of fun recording with some of my friends from Chicago, and they’re all really amazing musicians, so I’m excited for people to hear everyone’s work,” the Ghostbusters actor said.

Wolfhard was then asked to name some of his favorite anime shows and movies, to which he listed the 1988 action sci-fi Akira, 1998’s space western series Cowboy Bebop, and the one-season horror series Death Note.

Matarazzo, 22, named Attack on Titan and the manga series One-Punch Man as his favorites.

Screenshots from the interview have since gone viral online, with several fans responding in shock over Wolfhard’s new look.

“BALD FINN WOLFHARD HAS RUINED MY LIFE,” one fan declared. Anothercommented: “WHY IS FINN WOLFHARD BALD WHO THE F*** TOLD HIM TO SHAVE IT?”

“Bald Finn Wolfhard was not on my 2025 bingo card,” another person noted.

One fan lamented: “Never ask a Finn Wolfhard stan what happened 25/05/2025.”

“Finn Wolfhard you are NOT enlisting take that wig AWF!” another quipped.

Wolfhard, best known for his role as Mike Wheeler in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, has for years famously donned loose brown curls. While he’s certainly worn it at varying lengths, his new buzz cut is by far the shortest he’s ever gone, at least since he’s been in the spotlight.

The young actor will reprise his role as Mike in the forthcoming fifth and final season of the popular thriller.

Production on the new season reportedly wrapped in December 2024, with episodes expected to premiere later this year.

Wolfard was only 13 years old when the first season of the drama was released in 2015. And while he said he doesn’t think he would “ever go back and do something over,” the one thing he would do differently would be to “directly put myself into therapy” when the show “first came out and blew up.”

“It was so crazy and overnight that there was not really any time to think about that,” he told People last month.

Reflecting on his 10-year journey on the show, Wolfhard said: “I was so happy with his ending, and I don’t know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy.”

Filming the finale, he added, “was definitely a lot.”

“I felt like I was in a dream or something. None of it felt real. I don’t know, it felt perfect,” he said.