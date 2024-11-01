FBI fans left outraged as cast member is ‘unfairly’ axed from series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A US drama has axed a brand new lead star weeks before their debut episode, leading to anger from fans.

The move has raised eyebrows among viewers of long-running CBS procedural FBI, with many questioning the intention behind the decision to drop Lisette Olivera after announcing her as a series regular.

This latest development arrives one year after FBI: Most Wanted fans threatened to boycott the series after the unceremonious firing of lead star Alexa Davalos.

It’s unknown why exactly Olivera got the chop from the Dick Wolf-produced series, especially considering she was lined up to become the fixed new partner for lead character Stuart Scola (John Boyd).

Scola has been in need of a partner since the departure of Tiffany Wallace Katherine (Rebee Kane) in the season seven premiere.

The search was thought to be over with the arrival of Olivera’s Syd Ortiz, who will be introduced in a future episode, but Deadline reports this is no longer the case.

A source told the outlet that the decision stemmed from a belief that the 25-year-old was “miscast” in the role of a seasoned FBI Special Agent – a role designed to be played by somebody older.

However, viewers of the show have called this “unfair” as producers would have known Olivera was too young ahead of her casting.

“I am so confused by this,” one fan wrote, with another stating: “The Dick Wolf curse rears its ugly head once more.” One fan added: “WHY BRING HER IN THE FIRST PLACE – THEY KNEW HOW OLD SHE WAS???”

An additional fan wrote on X/Twitter: “Apparently she reads too young… why didn’t we get this figured out before they gave her the role…”

Lisette Olivera has been dropped from ‘FBI’ weeks before her debut ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted Universal Television and Olivera for comment. Olivera previously starred in National Treasure: Edge of History, the Disney+ series based on the National Treasure films.

When Davalos was dropped from FBI: Most Wanted, fans were mainly frustrated due to the fact there had been no hint the character would be leaving before she did.

Davalos’s departure was lamented by “gutted” and “heartbroken” viewers, who urged Wolf to rethink his decision as “there was no reason to cut this character with no warning”.