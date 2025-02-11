Fallout star gives glowing update about season 2: ‘It’s really gonna be something’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fallout star Walton Goggins has given a highly positive update to fans about the next season of the Amazon video game hit.

The adaptation of the long-running post-apocalyptic game, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Kyle MacLachlan, was released on Prime Video in 2024 and quickly won praise from fans for its blending of sci-fi, comedy and gore.

The acclaimed series is set in the year 2296, which is a full 15 years after the events of the video game Fallout: New Vegas. This means that a lot has changed in that time – and the show certainly doesn’t pull its punches with the revelations.

In the show, Goggins plays the gunslinging bounty hunter The Ghoul, a former Hollywood actor who has been mutated by the radiation caused by the nuclear war.

Speaking to Deadline at the premiere of The White Lotus season three, the 53-year-old actor revealed: “We’re in the middle of filming it right now, we’ve been at it since November, and I can tell you that I thought season one was extraordinary, personally. I was very pleased with it.”

Goggins added: “This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It’s really gonna be something. I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen.”

Walton Goggins in Fallout ( AP )

Fallout was developed for television by Westworld showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2023, Nolan said that although the series is set in a dystopian future ravaged by nuclear war, its story will speak to contemporary political issues.

“The games are about the culture of division and haves and have-nots that, unfortunately, have only gotten more and more acute in this country and around the world over the last decades,” said Nolan.

“We get to talk about that in a wonderful, speculative-fiction way,” he continued. “I think we’re all looking at the world and going, ‘God, things seem to be heading in a very, very frightening direction.’”

As well as adapting Westworld for television, Nolan has also co-written films including The Prestige, The Dark Knight and Interstellar in collaboration with his brother Christopher Nolan.

It was announced in 2024 that Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin will be joining the cast of Fallout season two.