Euphoria season 3 adds international pop star and Super Bowl winner to cast

Production of Euphoria season three is officially underway, with several exciting new cast additions.

HBO announced Friday that Grammy-winning pop artist Rosalía and 2014 Super Bowl winner Marshawn Lynch are among a number of notable guest stars who will make appearances in the forthcoming season of the hit teen drama.

In a new X/Twitter post, the show’s official account shared that Darrell Britt-Gibson (Judas and The Black Messiah); Kadeem Hardison (A Different World); Priscilla Delgado (A League of Their Own); James Landry Hébert (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood); and Anna Van Patten (Gossip Girl) will also join the Spanish “Despachá” singer and retired Seattle Seahawks running back in guest starring roles.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alex Demi and Maude Apatow will return as series regulars, joined by Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry who have both been promoted. Colman Domingo will also make his guest star return as Rue’s (Zendaya) 12-step sponsor Ali.

Notable names missing from the list of returning cast include Nika King, who starred as Rue’s mom Leslie; Austin Abrams, who starred as high schooler Ethan; and Algee Smith, who portrayed Cassie’s (Sweeney) ex-boyfriend McKay.

Storm Reid, who played Rue’s younger sister, Gia, was also absent from the list. She previously revealed that she would not be returning to the show.

Rosalía and Marshawn Lynch will make their 'Euphoria' debut in season 3 ( Getty Images )

“But I am so so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO,” she told Rotten Tomatoes last November. “Euphoria’s a really special thing and I’m so glad that that’s a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon… I can’t wait to see what Season 3 has in store.”

It’s been several years since the second season premiered in 2022. That lengthy delay led to rumors that the show had been canceled. HBO executive Casey Bloys, however, confirmed last summer that despite considerable “back and forth,” the show will, in fact, return for another season.

“One of the issues I think that [creator and showrunner Sam Levinson] is thinking about is that he doesn’t want to have it in high school anymore,” he told Variety at the time. “That’s where it was set and what made sense then. So when you take it out of that, there’s a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future. But I think he’s got a take that he’s excited about, and he’s busy writing.”

Season three of Euphoria is expected to premiere in 2026, and will feature a time jump.