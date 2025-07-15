Emmy nominations 2025: White Lotus actor and Squid Game among the biggest snubs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger was among the high-profile names to have been overlooked when the 2025 Emmy nominations were announced earlier today.

Hit Apple TV+ show Severance led the way with a total of 27 nominations, including lead acting nominations for stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower.

Another Apple TV+ show, Seth Rogen’s The Studio, picked up 23 nominations in the comedy categories, breaking a record previously held by Ted Lasso for the most comedy nominations for a show in its first season.

And while HBO’s The White Lotus also picked up an impressive 23 nominations, Schwarzenegger was not among them. He was the rare unfortunate cast member to miss out in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama category, with Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs and Sam Rockwell all competing for the prize.

They find themselves up against three Severance actors, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman and John Turturro as well as James Marsden for his performance in Paradise.

Patrick Schwarzenegger was not nominated for an Emmy for his performance in ‘The White Lotus’, but his onscreen father Jason Isaacs was ( HBO )

Other notable snubs include the second season of Squid Game, which was not nominated in any category despite the fact that the first season produced a Best Actor win for Lee Jung-jae and a Best Directing win for show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. The first season also made history as the first non-English show to be nominated for Best Drama.

The third and final season of Squid Game will be eligible for next year’s Emmys, as it was released on Netflix after the current window closed. To be eligible for consideration, TV series had to premiere between June 2024 and May 2025.

Star Wars fans will also be disappointed that, despite picking up a nomination in the Best Drama category, none of the show’s stars such as Diego Luna, Adria Arjona or Genevieve O’Reilly were nominated for their acting performances. Marvel’s Agatha All Along also failed to receive any nominations.

Emmy-winner Elisabeth Moss was snubbed for her performance in The Handmaid’s Tale. And despite pulling in record viewership figures for the series, the third season of Yellowjackets was also overlooked in all categories.

Another Emmy-winner, Paul Giamatti, had been widely tipped to be nominated for his turn in Black Mirror, but he also missed out along with the entire cast of much-loved HBO comedy The Righteous Gemstones.

This year’s prime-time Emmys ceremony will take place September 14, hosted by Nate Bargatze. Catch up on all the nominees in the major Emmy categories here.