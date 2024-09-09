How to watch the 2024 Emmy Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

The 76th Emmy Awards are almost upon us, with the industry’s top stars preparing to honor the best in television.

The ceremony comes just months after the delayed 2023 awards show was broadcast in January due to the historic actors’ and writers’ strike.

Eugene and Dan Levy will take the stage to host the ceremony, becoming the first father-son duo ever to do so.

Among the top contenders competing at this week’s ceremony include FX’s dark comedy The Bear, with 23 nods, and Shōgun, the channel’s historical drama adapted from author James Clavell’s 1975 novel, with 25 noms. Richard Gadd’s controversial Netflix hit, Baby Reindeer, also secured 11 nominations, as did Apple+’s comedy-drama Palm Royale.

Shows eligible for the 2024 Primetime Emmys must have been broadcast in the US between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024, with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences choosing the nominees.

How can I watch the Emmys?

The 2024 Emmy Awards will be held on September 15 at Los Angeles’s Peacock Theater. Live coverage will air coast-to-coast on ABC beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

The ceremony will be available to stream on Hulu the next day before leaving the platform on the 22nd.

open image in gallery (R-L) Eugene and Dan Levy will make history as the first-ever father-son duo to host the Emmys ( AP )

Will there be any red carpet coverage?

Yes. Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts and ABC correspondent Will Reeve, the son of late Superman actor Christopher Reeve, will kick off ABC’s Emmy coverage on the red carpet beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Who is hosting the Emmys?

Last month, it was announced that Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene and Dan Levy would be taking the stage together to host the Emmys.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” The Levys said in a statement at the time. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept 15.”

They previously made Emmys history in 2020 as the first father and son to win major awards in the same year. Eugene, 77, landed the win for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, while Dan, 41, picked his up for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, both for their roles in Schitt’s Creek. In addition, they both won the Outstanding Comedy category as executive producers. Dan also went on to win writing and directing Emmys for his work on the series.

Who are this year’s nominees?

As expected, Netflix came out on top again this year, having earned a total of 107 nominations with various hits including The Crown (18), Ripley (13), Baby Reindeer (11), 3 Body Problem (6) and documentary series Beckham (5).

In a surprise upset, premium cable network FX landed a total of 93 nominations, narrowly putting it ahead of HBO/Max’s 91 nods. FX’s victory was largely thanks to Shōgun and The Bear, while HBO/Max’s tally was led by True Detective: Night Country (19) and Hacks (17).

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ came in fourth with a total of 72 nominations, which still marked a record-best for the streamer. Palm Royale (11), The Morning Show (16), Slow Horses (9), and limited series Lessons in Chemistry (10) were among its top contenders.

Find the full list of 2024 Emmy nominations here.