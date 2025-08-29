Emmerdale unveils shock twist as missing character is revealed to be alive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A shock twist aired in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale as it was revealed that Lawrence Robb’s character Mackenzie Boyd is still very much alive.

Mack was struck down by John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) with a bow and arrow in gory scenes that aired last week, with John then hitting Mack over the head with a giant rock and the screen going black.

It was assumed Mack had been killed by the lethal blow. However, John visited his victim in an eerie underground room in Friday’s episode.

Fans had previously suspected Mack may still be alive as Robb never shared a farewell to the character online. Also, Mack’s body was never shown – a notorious telltale soap sign someone has survived.

Robb never commented on his character’s “death” but has previously opened up about “rumours” he was considering leaving the soap.

“I've always said that being in the show that I never want to be too prescriptive with it. I've always enjoyed doing what I'm doing,” he said.

“If, and when, the time to leave comes, whether that would be my choice or the choice of the producers, then I will be thankful for the time that I've had. Ultimately, no one is safe in the show.”

open image in gallery Mackenzie Boyd has been revealed to be alive in tonight's episode of 'Emmerdale' ( ITV )

Robb has portrayed Mackenzie in Emmerdale since October 2020 and has amassed a committed fanbase, who were elated to see his character was, in fact, alive.

“Mack is alive in a secret underground bunker. John, you absolute psychopath. Aaron babes, wake up and get out of there,” one fan said on X/Twitter.

Another viewer celebrated: “Mack is alive. I repeat. Mack is alive.”

open image in gallery It was previously thought Mack had been killed by villain John Sugden ( ITV )

The excitement comes after Emmerdale star Lewis Cope was announced as Game Of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn’s replacement on Strictly Come Dancing earlier this month.

Cope, who plays Nicky Milligan in the soap, said he was walking down Oxford Street on his way to meet a friend when he received the phone call.

Asked how it felt to be joining the series late, Cope said: “I think, if anything, it’s probably helped me because I haven’t really had time to think about it or anything so now the excitement has kind of just taken over.”

Emmerdale continues on ITV at 7pm on Monday 1 September.