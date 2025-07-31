Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rupert Everett has claimed that he was fired from hit Netflix series Emily in Paris.

The British star of My Best Friend’s Wedding and An Ideal Husband played Italian fashion designer Giorgio Barbieri in season four of the show and was expecting to return in subsequent episodes.

However, despite producers allegedly saying they would call him, he never got asked back.

“For me, it was a tragedy,” the Bafta-nominated actor told Vanity Fair. “I was in bed for two weeks because I couldn’t get over it.”

Everett continued: “I did a scene in the latest season, and they told me, ‘Next year we’ll speak.’ I waited for them to call me – but ultimately, it never came, and they just fired me.

“Show business is always very difficult, from the beginning to the end. When they write the screenplay, they think they want you – but then things change, and they lose your character. I don’t know why.”

A source close to the show told Vanity Fair that Everett’s appearance in the episode “All Roads Lead to Rome” was designed as a guest role only.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

open image in gallery Rupert Everett appears in season four of ‘Emily in Paris’ ( Netflix )

Everett shot to fame in the play and film adaptation of Another Country, Julian Mitchell’s play about a gay pupil in a 1930s private school.

One of his most memorable roles was as Julia Roberts’ wingman in 1994 romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding; parts in St Trinian’s and the Shrek franchise followed in the 2000s.

Another Emily in Paris star who won’t be returning for season five is Camille Razat, who played Emily’s “frenemy” and love rival Camille.

Razat said of the decision to quit the show after four seasons: “After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris. It has been a truly wonderful experience – one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories.”

open image in gallery ‘Emily in Paris’ ( Netflix )

Her departure coincides with the revelation that the new series will be set in Rome, a decision that creator Darren Star said was designed to “stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places” and prove that “the show has the ability to have a bigger footprint”.

Emily in Paris will return to Netflix later this year.