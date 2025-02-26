Elon Musk says he’ll appear on The Daily Show on one condition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk has said he’d be happy to appear on The Daily Show “if the show airs unedited.”

The world’s richest man, who has been tasked with slashing government bureaucracy federal spending by the Trump administration, was responding to an X user who suggested Musk should appear on the late night political comedy show.

After Musk tweeted: “I will do it if the show airs unedited,” the official account of The Daily Show quoted his tweet and replied: “we’d be delighted!”

Late last night, Musk offered to send Jon Stewart some Department of Government Efficiency merchandise after The Daily Show host sliced his hand open during a fiery speech about government cuts initiated by the tech billionaire’s advisory body.

Stewart became increasingly riled up while addressing frustration over government inefficiencies and DOGE’s approach to pharmaceutical subsidies on Monday evening’s show when the injury occurred.

On X, Musk shared a Fox News report about the late-night host’s bloody hand, along with a gift proposal to “comfort” Stewart while he heals.

Elon Musk and 'The Daily Show' host Jon Stewart ( Getty )

“I will send him some @DOGE merch to comfort him while he recovers from this injury,” he tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Selling everything from $55 MAGA baseball caps to a $180 pickleball paddle in his official Trump Store, the president’s political operation also began selling $47 DOGE membership cards on Sunday evening.

There are also DOGE T-shirts embossed with a graphic of Trump and Musk for $40 and a $28 top that shows Trump, Musk, and the Shiba Inu dog – which inspired the original doge meme.

Musk also replied with a dart hitting the bullseye emoji in response to a commenter who wrote of Stewart: “There is a metaphor here. Democrats are so lost in anti-Elon anger that they end up hurting themselves.”

To another who posted the clip and commented: “This is not normal.” Musk responded: “Anger management issues.”

During Monday’s monologue, Stewart condemned the high price of prescription drugs in an expletive-filled and impassioned rant.

“The companies we subsidize with billions of dollars are allowing us the privilege to negotiate the price of 10 of their drugs,” he said.

“And 10 is all of them, right? It would be embarrassing if it was a small drop in the bucket, and that the American people didn’t expect that we should negotiate for all their f***ing drugs, because we have already paid for them with our subsidies!”

In tandem with the last word of his speech, Stewart slammed down his “World’s Most Dad” coffee mug on his desk, slicing open his right hand which caused audible gasps from the studio audience.

“It is f***ing insane! Come on!” he shouted with shards of porcelain scattered over his desk.

“I’ll be going to the hospital soon,” Stewart added after looking down at his injury.

The host continued his segment on DOGE and budget cuts with his right hand under his desk before being bandaged up during a commercial break and, eventually, seeing out the remainder of the show.

He later added that he wants “DOGE to work” alongside a more efficient government.

“I want to get rid of the alphabet agencies that don’t do enough. Make the Pentagon pass an audit. But we are DOGE-ing in the wrong place if we want to really change the system,” the comedian said.

In a tweet after the episode, Stewart wrote: “We’re back! New Daily Show tonight! It’s a bloody good episode…emphasis on bloody…I’m an idiot…”