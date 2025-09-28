Strictly’s Ellie Goldstein addresses concern that she was ‘upset’ after first dance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The model Ellie Goldstein has addressed speculation that she was upset and overwhelmed in the aftermath of her first dance on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Goldstein, who made history in 2023 as the first Vogue cover star with Down syndrome, made her dancefloor debut on Saturday (27 September). Alongside her partner Vito Coppola, Goldstein danced the cha-cha-cha, and was awarded 17 points by the show’s judges.

“We could work on [your] feet but your timing was exquisite,” said judge Anton Du Beke.

On X, many praised Goldstein’s dancing, but some viewers expressed worry over the course of the episode that she was left upset by her score or her experience on the night.

“Is Ellie okay? She looked a bit upset there,” asked one person. Another tweeted: “Please someone take her backstage and give her a brew and a hug. She’s so close to tears. It’s heartbreaking”. Another person insisted that Goldstein appeared “overwhelmed”.

During the episode, Goldstein could also be seen being spoken to comfortingly by sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and his dance partner Karen Hauer.

open image in gallery Viewers speculated that Goldstein was being comforted during portions of last night's 'Strictly' ( BBC )

On her official Facebook page on Sunday, Goldstein cleared up any worry, explaining that her wet eyes during the episode were not because of an upset.

“Thank you all so much for the incredible love and support!” she wrote. “I’m over the moon that so many of you enjoyed watching me dance last night – I’m honestly having the time of my life. This really is a dream come true!”

After thanking her family, agents, the Strictly crew and Coppola, Goldstein continued: “Dancing on this stage makes me feel strong, sassy, confident, and completely myself – I’m loving every single minute!

“Just a little note: sometimes my eyes get watery after a long day – I promise I’m not upset! I’m doing so well and feeling SO happy, and your concern truly means the world.”

She concluded with: “Yes, I have Down syndrome, but it doesn’t define me. Not even close. It’s actually the least interesting thing about me.”

open image in gallery Goldstein denied she was upset on her official Facebook page ( Facebook )

Last night’s episode of Strictly saw this year’s contestants take to the dancefloor for the first time, with controversial Apprentice star Thomas Skinner dancing an “unsexy” paso doble, and head judge Shirley Ballas announcing a shocking change to the show’s voting system.

Skinner today has defended himself against critics on social media.

No one will be eliminated from the show this weekend, with the judges’ votes from last night being carried over to next weekend’s shows on Saturday and Sunday.