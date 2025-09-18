Meet Strictly Come Dancing’s Ellie Goldstein: The model who made British Vogue history
Goldstein was the first model with Down syndrome to appear on the cover of British Vogue in 2023
Ellie Goldstein, a 23-year-old Essex-born model and actor, is among the celebrity cast sashaying onto the Strictly dancefloor this year.
In 2023, Goldstein made history as the first model with Down syndrome to appear on the cover of British Vogue – under former editor Edward Enninful – after going viral in 2020 for appearing in a beauty campaign for Gucci.
She has gone on to model for Adidas and Victoria’s Secret, and has been named in the Business of Fashion 500, a list of people influencing the global fashion industry.
Goldstein continues to advocate for inclusivity and a broader view of beauty across the fashion industry, which she does through her work as an ambassador for the learning disability charity Mencap.
In recent years, Goldstein partnered with toy manufacturer Mattel to launch the first Barbie doll with Down syndrome, which was released as part of the inclusive Barbie Fashionistas line.
As an actor, she has appeared in the CBBC series Malory Towers, and as an author, she has published two books – one children’s picture book and a memoir about her life.
Goldstein, who also appeared on The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off in April 2025, said she was absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly, a show she’s long-admired.
“The chance to now be part of it feels like a dream,” she said of her casting. “I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready to do it with the glitter and glamour and make some magic on that dancefloor. Let the Strictly journey begin!”
Speaking to Vogue for her cover story in 2023, Goldstein revealed that having Down syndrome has taught her to be herself and not be afraid “to do things louder in the world”.
“[It’s about] following your hopes and dreams,” she said. “Never give up, be who you are and smile all the way.”
When asked about how she feels to be a role model for others, she said: “I want to show you can achieve anything if you really want to – never give up on your hopes, dreams and aspirations. My disability never stops me.”
Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in 2023, Goldstein said she would read magazines as a child and never saw people who looked like her.
“It made me feel sad,” she said. “We need more diversity and inclusivity out there in the world. Don’t ridicule people like me – take a risk.”
Goldstein is already a keen dancer, telling Vogue that one of her main passions, alongside modelling, is performing on stage.
She explained: “When I’m on stage, I feel powerful, and love to see and hear the reaction from the audience. It all makes me so happy and proud.”
