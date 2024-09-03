Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Ellen DeGeneres has shared the release date for the final comedy special of her career.

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval will arrive on Netflix on September 24, the former talk show host announced on Tuesday.

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me — Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life,” DeGeneres said in a statement, referring to her wife of 16 years, Portia de Rossi.

The Netflix logline for the project reads: “For the first time in six years, Ellen DeGeneres returns to the stage in her new comedy special Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval. The final comedy special of her historic career, Ellen gets personal and reveals what she’s been doing since being ‘kicked out of show business.’

“From the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand-name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings laughs through life’s most real and absurd realities.”

Earlier this year, the 66-year-old comedian told the audience on “Ellen’s Last Stand… Up” tour that she was exiting show business after her final live sets, which were being filmed for the Netflix special.

open image in gallery Ellen DeGeneres speaks onstage during the ‘Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour’ in November 2022 ( Getty Images for Live Nation )

During the Q&A section of a July show, held at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, one fan asked if DeGeneres would go back to doing films after the tour ended, or if she would like to do theatre on Broadway.

“Um, no,” DeGeneres said, according to SFGate. “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

Another person said they were hoping DeGeneres would reprise her voice role as the forgetful fish Dory in the movies Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, but she told them: “No, I’m going bye-bye, remember.”

The Ellen Show, which had hosted celebrities from Taylor Swift and Steve Carell to Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling, came to an end after two decades in 2022, amid allegations of racism, sexual misconduct, and intimidation behind the scenes.

DeGeneres apologized on air, and after an investigation by WarnerMedia, three producers were fired.

Elsewhere during the Santa Rosa stand-up show, DeGeneres said she had been “kicked out of show business for being mean” and confessed that she can be “demanding and impatient and tough.”

She maintained, however, that she is not “mean,” stating: “I am a strong woman. I am many things, but I am not mean.”

DeGeneres has previously said she “hated” the fact that her show ended on such a terrible note. “I loved that show so much,” she said.