EastEnders 40th anniversary - LIVE: Public vote to determine Denise’s fate as Martin’s life hangs in the balance
Will Denise rekindle with her ex-husband or stay faithful to her secret lover?
EastEnders is making history with an experimental episode in which viewers will decide the outcome.
Nigel’s admitted he has dementia in scenes that have left fans in “floods of tears”. Meanwhile, Martin admitted to Stacey “it’s always been you” but a heavy metal beam has fallen on him. Will he make it?
In an interactive twist for its 40th anniversary, fans will choose whether Denise Fox (Diane Parish) will reunite with her estranged husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) or her secret lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).
Last year, Denise and Jack’s troubled marriage fell apart when it was revealed he had been having an affair with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), which ended in a brawl. They’ve since alternately shared moments of passion and created warm memories as part of their blended family.
But matters were complicated when Denise rekindled her romance with Ravi, a man with a troubled past, on Christmas Day. The situation was further muddied due to Ravi having been in a serious relationship with Denise’s daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams), who has been praised for her performances on the soap.
The decision won’t be straightforward, but it will be left in the hands of fans. Viewers will also decide whether Sonia’s baby will be called Julia or Tony in honour of EastEnders creators Julia Smith and Tony Holland.
The popular soap first aired on 19 February 1985 and has gone on to become a mainstay of British television.
The BBC has aired an hour-long special tonight. Voting is now open. It will close at 7:10pm tomorrow for the live instalment in which the outcome will be revealed. Actors will have prepared for both outcomes.
To vote, you must register on the BBC website here.
Ravi's supporters are passionate
“Everyone vote Ravi,” ordered one viewer. “He proper loves her and will treat her right. Not to mention the drama, entertainment it will bring! For Raviya fans, Voting Jack doesn't guarantee that Ravi and Priya will be put together.”
“Ravi will love her protect her and respect her,” added another. “Jack will smother her take her for granted & forever remind her of her faults.”
One viewer reasoned: “I've voted for Ravi to hopefully redeem his character and take Denise in a different direction. Her relationship with Jack has always been toxic and despite the familiarity she has with Jack's family it's time for Denise to move on and explore something new”
#TeamJack are making their case on social media
“Jack is for the long time, Ravi is for the fun time, pick Jack everyone,” wrote one person.
“It will always be Jack and Denise for me!” added another who voted for Denise’s ex-husband.
The results of your vote will be revealed tonight
Will Denise pick Ravi or Jack? Voting closes at 7.10pm tonight.
You also have the chance to choose whether Sonia Fowler’s baby will be called Julia or Toni.
Go to http://bbc.co.uk/eastenders where you can sign in or register for your BBC Account.
Voting is open - how to vote
Will you pick Jack or Ravi? Go to http://bbc.co.uk/eastenders where you can sign in or register for your BBC Account.
Voting is open now and will close tomorrow (20 February) at 7.10pm. The result will be revealed during our live episode.
Chelsea's final words of advice to her mum Denise
“I just want you to know that whoever you love, if you’re happy, I’m happy. Because life really is too short Mum, and you’ve got to fight for what you want,” Chelsea tells Denise as she looks over at Ravi.
But who will she pick?
And will Chelsea feel the same when she learns that Denise has been secretly hooking up with Ravi?
Sonia is in labour - but what will you name her baby?
As well as deciding whether Denise will end up with Jack or Ravi, viewers will also get to decide what Sonia’s baby will be called.
“To honour the creators of EastEnders, Julia Smith and Tony Holland, what should Sonia name her baby?” asks the BBC.
