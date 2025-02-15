EastEnders star hits out at ‘disappointing’ exit ahead of 40th anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An EastEnders star has hit out at their “disappointing” exit from the soap ahead of its 40th anniversary.

The BBC series is celebrating its birthday later this month, with the return of old favourites and an historic interactive episode that’ll see viewers able to influence the storyline.

One actor who won’t be returning is Michael Greco, who made his debut as the memorable Beppe di Marco in 1998 and left in 2002.

Greco has reflected on his exit from the soap, which was rather undramatic: after hearing his mother had suffered a heart attack, he sold his club, E20, to Sharon (Letitia Dean), and called his girlfriend Lynne [Elaine Lordan] he was leaving Walford to move back to Leicester.

The actor has admitted this was a “disappointing” end for the character – and suggested there were outside forces that prevented him from having a bigger exit

“There were circumstances that prevented me from having a bigger send off,” he told FruitySlots.com, adding: “I won’t go into them as it’s water under the bridge.”

He continued: “But I just left in a cab, didn’t I? I said goodbye to Lynne in the cafe and then had a packet of crisps and drove to Leicester. “

Greco also said that he has never been approached to reprise the role of Beppe in the 23 years since he left.

“I left over 20 years ago and there hasn’t been a day they’ve contacted my agent to ask me to come back,” he said.

“That’s fine. I don’t have any ties to any of the characters. There’s no link to bring me back. If the writers wanted you back they would create something.”

Ex-’EastEnders’ star Michael Greco (Beppe di Marco) wasn’t happy with his exit ( BBC )

Greco said that, if he wasn’t asked to return for the soap’s 40th anniversary, then he doesn’t think “it ever will” happen.

One star who has returned for the celebratory episodes is Ross Kemp, who is back on screens as Grant Mitchell after nine years.

The 60-year-old first made his debut in 1990 and has returned to the soap a number of times over the past 35 years.

Also as part of the 40th-anniversary celebrations, an interactive episode on wednesday (19 February) will give viewers the power to decide whether Denise Fox (Diane Parish) will reunite with her estranged husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) or her secret lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

This will be followed by a live episode on Thursday (20 February).