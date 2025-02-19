Eastenders 40th Anniversary Trailer - Bbc

EastEnders is making history with an experimental episode in which viewers will decide the outcome.

In an interactive twist for its 40th anniversary, fans will choose whether Denise Fox (Diane Parish) will reunite with her estranged husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) or her secret lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

Last year, Denise and Jack’s troubled marriage fell apart when it was revealed he had been having an affair with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), which ended in a brawl. They’ve since alternately shared moments of passion and created warm memories as part of their blended family.

But matters were complicated when Denise rekindled her romance with Ravi, a man with a troubled past, on Christmas Day. The situation was further muddied due to Ravi having been in a serious relationship with Denise’s daughter Chelsea (Tiana Benjamin), who has been praised for her performances on the soap.

The decision won’t be straightforward, but it will be left in the hands of fans.

The popular soap first aired on 19 February 1985 and has gone on to become a mainstay of British television.

The BBC will air an hour long special episode tonight at 7:30pm. Voting will open as soon as the show ends. It will close at 7:10pm tomorrow for the live instalment in which the outcome will be revealed. Actors will have prepared for both outcomes.

To vote, you must register on the BBC website here.