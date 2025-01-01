Iconic EastEnders character returning to the show after nine years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

EastEnders will celebrate its 40th anniversary with the return of an iconic character.

Actor and presenter Ross Kemp will be reprising his role as Grant Mitchell for the first time in nine years, for a storyline the BBC says will be “explosive”.

Kemp, 60, last appeared in EastEnders in 2016 but will return later this year as his brother, Phil Mitchell, struggles with loneliness.

“I’m delighted to be returning to EastEnders as the show heads towards its 40th anniversary,” Kemp said in a statement.

“EastEnders has always meant so much to me, so to return as the show is about to celebrate such a special anniversary is an absolute honour.

“Grant has never been far from the action and, let’s just say, this time is no different as he certainly comes back with a bang.”

Kemp’s return also comes as his character’s ex-wife, Sharon – who had an affair with Phil in the early Nineties and later married him – is now dating another family member, his long-lost cousin Teddy Mitchell.

Sharon’s affair with Phil – dubbed “Sharongate” – was a huge TV draw and, when it reached its climax on 24 October, attracted over 25 million viewers.

The storyline was drawn out over several years and culminated with the memorable episode in which, after Sharon unwittingly confesses to her and Phil’s betrayal on tape, Grant airs it to a pub full of people at Phil’s engagement party before beating his brother unconscious.

open image in gallery Ross Kemp will return to Albert Square this year as Grant Mitchell ( BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA Wire )

Among Grant’s other storylines was his tumultuous marriage to Tiffany Mitchell (Martine McCutcheon) and the farewell to his mother, Peggy Mitchell, as part of the late Barbara Windsor’s exit storyline.

His 2000s return saw him involved in the unveiling of Den Watts’s (Leslie Grantham) killer, have an affair with Ian Beale’s (Adam Woodyatt) girlfriend Jane Collins, and a series of episodes which saw the Mitchell brothers embroiled in a vendetta against gangland boss Johnny Allen (Billy Murray).

Kemp initially appeared in the soap for nine years from 1990 until 1999, when Phil fired a gun at him after learning he had revenge sex with Phil’s then-wife, Kathy Mitchell. He also returned for a year between 2005 and 2006, then again in 2016 for Windsor’s final appearance as Peggy.

open image in gallery Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden as brothers Grant and Phil Mitchell, with the late Barbara Windsor as their onscreen mother, Peggy Mitchell ( BBC )

During his time away from EastEnders, Kemp has presented the Bafta award-winning documentary series Ross Kemp On Gangs between 2004 and 2009, which spawned a number of similar series including Ross Kemp In Afghanistan and Ross Kemp In Search of Pirates.

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders’ executive producer, said of Kemp’s return: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ross Kemp back to EastEnders as he reprises the legendary role of Grant Mitchell.

“While I’m not currently revealing exactly what brings Grant back to Walford, I can say that his return will play a significant part in the show’s 40th anniversary and will make up many moments of truly unmissable TV.”

In December, it was reported that EastEnders had filmed a sensational plotline in which the famous Queen Vic pub is “torn apart” in a huge explosion.

Meanwhile, fans got a treat ahead of Christmas as character Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) returned to the soap for the first time in 26 years.

Additional reporting by Press Association.