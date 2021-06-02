Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eamonn Holmes has been rushed to hospital after suffering a fall at home.

The broadcaster, who previously hosted This Morning, shared the news on Friday (2 May), posting a photo of his view from the ambulance.

“An unexpected journey this morning,” he wrote, adding: “Bit of a fall on the bathroom floor. Gosh it hurts . Thank you Ambulance crew.”

In recent years, Holmes, who hosts his own show on GB News, has sufffered setbacks with his health, undergoing spinal surgery and a double hip replacement.

He uses a mobility scooter due to struggles with walking and requires the support of carers.

He has also been going through a divorce from his wife Ruth Langsford since 2024. The former presenting couple, who were axed from This Morning in 2020, had been together since 1996.

Following the divorce announcement, Holmes reflected on his “tough year” with his health, telling The Sun: “I have been basically disabled for a year and a half or so and I have to have a carer to do the smallest simplest things and it’s humiliating and humbling – but thank goodness that carers are available.”

Holmes and Langford, both 65, wed in 2010, and were said to be “determined to stay friends and keep things amicable”. Holmes has a new girlfriend, Katie Alexander.

The host has three children with his first wife, Gabrielle, whom he married in 1985. Their relationship ended in 1994. He began dating Langsford two years later, but the pair kept their romance a secret out of respect for Gabrielle.

After six years together, Holmes and Langsford had a son together and, in June 2010, they married at Elvetham Hall in Hampshire.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are going through a divorce ( Getty Images )

Over the years, the couple have hosted a number of shows together, including ITV quiz show Gift Wrapped (2014), Channel 5’s How the Other Half Lives (2015-17) and dieting series Lose a Stone in Four Weeks, which debuted on Channel 4 in 2019.

They also presented Eamonn & Ruth’s 7 Year Itch (2017) and Do The Right Thing with Eamonn and Ruth (2018-19).

