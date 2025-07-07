Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV viewers are questioning the lack of attention surrounding a new show being called “the most underrated” of 2025.

In May, the long-gestating project Duster finally arrived on screens after a lengthy production rocked by the Hollywood strikes.

The 1970s-set crime caper, which was first announced in 2020, follows the FBI’s first Black woman agent (Rachel Hilson) who teams up with a charismatic getaway driver Jim Ellis to take down a crime syndicate led by Ezra Saxton (Keith David).

One of the show’s biggest selling points is the casting of Jim, who is played by Josh Holloway in his return to TV after successful stints in Lost, Colony and Yellowstone.

Making this more of an event is that Duster marks Holloway’s reunion with Lost co-creator JJ Abrams, who made the new series with LaToya Morgan (Into the Badlands).

The show initially received a lukewarm response from critics since it premiered in the US on HBO Max in May, but it has slowly developed a loyal fanbase, with many praising it for its entertaining storyline twists and fun car chases, which lovingly homage 1970s B-movies.

“This show is non-stop fun and portrays the inherent cheesiness of the old 1970s shows,” one fan wrote on Reddit, with another concluding: “I’m surprised this show isn’t bigger.”

One fan branded it “the best show of 2025 that not enough people are talking about”.

Others urged HBO to renew the show. “So finally caught up on Duster and WHERE IS MY SEASON 2 RENEWAL,” one viewer wrote

“I just finished Duster on HBO and it is so good! I need season 2 ASAP!!” another chimed in on X/Twitter, with an additional fan stating: “I need Duster to be renewed for a season 2. I love this show.”

Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson in ‘Duster’ ( HBO )

At the time of writing, the show has a 92 per cent rating on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Speaking about being cast in the show, Holloway said it was an immediate “yes” when Abrams called him up.

“Are you kidding me? He called me up and asked if I had a minute, and the answer is ‘yes’. Always ‘yes’. Whatever he is asking. It was just so exciting to talk to him,” the actor told Variety .

The show’s journey to screen was arduous. The pilot was shot in 2021 and reshot two years later before production was stalled due to the Writers Guild of America strikes in Hollywood.

“It was quite a journey – life does that to you sometimes,” Holloway told Variety of the show’s delay. “Our perseverance comes through in the show. Usually with regime changes, they clean the slate a lot. I was proud every time we survived, because it meant they knew they had something good.”

Duster is available to stream in the US on HBO Max. A UK release date is yet to be announced.