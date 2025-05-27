The multimillionaire couple, whose show Chrisley Knows Best ran from 2014 to 2023, were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022.
According to People, President Trump called their children to tell them: “It's a terrible thing but it's a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean. I hope we can do it by tomorrow.”
The couple have been appealing their case since being sentenced in November 2022.
The Independent has approached the Chrisley family for comment.
