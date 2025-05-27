Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Donald Trump pardons reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley over bank fraud and tax evasion

The couple were convicted in 2022 and have been in prison since January 2023

Kevin E G Perry
in Los Angeles
Tuesday 27 May 2025 17:49 EDT
Comments
Donald Trump has reportedly pardoned reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The multimillionaire couple, whose show Chrisley Knows Best ran from 2014 to 2023, were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022.

According to People, President Trump called their children to tell them: “It's a terrible thing but it's a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean. I hope we can do it by tomorrow.”

The couple have been appealing their case since being sentenced in November 2022.

The Independent has approached the Chrisley family for comment.

More to follow

