Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Stewart, the host of satirical comedy seriesThe Daily Show, has dubbed Donald Trump the “reverse Oprah”, as the US president is poised to accept a $400m (£302.8m) luxury jet from the Qatari royal family.

The “palace in the sky”, which is expected to be used as the new Air Force One for much of the rest of Trump’s term, will be donated to the Trump presidential library near the end of his time in office.

Oprah Winfrey, 71, who had an eponymous talk show from 1986 to 2011, went down in TV history in 2004 when she gifted every live audience member a Pontiac G6, uttering the now-famous phrase: “You get a car!”

Stewart, 62, contrasted Trump and Winfrey’s generosity levels on Monday’s episode (12 May) of his Comedy Central show, joking: “What? Qatar is giving us a plane that Trump gets to keep? He’s like the reverse Oprah. ‘I get a jet! … and that’s it. I get a jet, for my library.’”

The presenter continued: “Why does his library need a jet? ‘Yeah, I’m calling from Europe, and I need a book about Trump by morning. And the book must travel in the comfort and style one can only get from Qatar.’”

Nodding towards concerns that Qatar’s proposed gift could run afoul of the emoluments clause, Stewart added, “It’s not a free jet. That’s the point. You know the expression, ‘there’s no such thing as a free lunch’?

“That’s about being skeptical of the motives of somebody who gives you a sandwich… a sandwich, a BLT. Now, imagine that BLT has an engine, nine bathrooms and funds proxy wars.”

open image in gallery ‘Daily Show’ host Jon Stewart has dubbed Donald Trump the ‘reverse Oprah’ as he’s poised to accept a $400m (£302.8m) jet from Qatar ( YouTube / Getty Images )

The emoluments clause bars anyone holding government office from accepting gifts or profit from any “King, Prince or foreign State” without congressional consent. This delineation in the US constitution is designed to preserve the independence of the president from influence of outside entities.

When asked how the American people could be sure that Qatar won’t ask for something in return for the jet at a press conference this week, Trump said: “I think that was a very nice gesture. I could be a stupid person and say we don’t want a free plane. We give free things out. We’ll take one too. It helps us out.”

Asked whether the plane was a personal gift, rather than a gift for the American people by ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott , Trump responded: “It’s not a gift to me, but a gift to the Department of Defense. You should know better. You have been embarrassed enough. ABC is a disaster.”

open image in gallery Oprah Winfrey went down in chat show history in 2004 after gifting every member of her live audience a car ( YouTube/Harpo )

Meanwhile, the Justice Department and Trump's top White House lawyer David Warrington reportedly deemed the luxury jet “legally permissible”, as long as the donation of the aircraft is conditioned on ownership being transferred to the presidential library by the end of the term, per ABC.

Of course, it wasn’t lost on critics that Attorney General Pam Bondi was once a foreign lobbyist for Qatar, earning $115,000 (£87,057) a month in the role that she held off-and-on starting in 2019.