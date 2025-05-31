Doctor Who fans react as Billie Piper appears to replace Ncuti Gatwa in season finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ncuti Gatwa has left Doctor Who and said he “loved every minute of it” as he is seen regenerating into Billie Piper in the season finale which has drawn a mixed response.

Piper, 42, first appeared in the series as the companion to the ninth Doctor in 2005, playing Rose Tyler alongside Christopher Eccleston’s Time Lord – and then again for the 10th Doctor played by David Tennant.

Piper appears to have replaced Gatwa, who leaves Doctor Who after just two seasons of the science-fiction series.

She said: “It’s no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse, but who, how, why and when you’ll just have to wait and see.”

Shortly after the finale aired, the actress shared a post on Instagram holding a rose with the caption that read: “A rose is a rose is a rose !!!”

The two-part season finale saw the Doctor face The Rani in a battle to save the world after making the decision to save the life of one little girl.

As he bid farewell to companion Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu, he said: “I hope you’ll see me again, but not like this.”

Fans hailed the appearances of Piper as well as a cameo from former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker in the season finale but others condemned the episode as “EastEnders in space”, criticising the plot and writing.

Retired teacher Steve Hatcher, 66, of Ashbourne in Derbyshire, who runs Whoovers – a Doctor Who fan club – told the PA news agency: “The question in the mind was, is it going to be a regeneration to a new Doctor, which it was, or is it just going to be a regeneration to black and an uncertain future?

“So I’m very relieved that they’ve found a new Doctor and she’s a brilliant actor and I’m sure that’ll be terrific, so Doctor Who continues, I would say, on the basis of that, it was a terrific episode.

“I think it gave us everything that we wanted to see from it, there was nothing left unexplained at the end of it apart from those things that don’t need explaining because there’s an inherent mystery to it all, but it was terrific, I enjoyed it a lot.”

However, Brendan Noble, 57, of Middlesbrough, a former English teacher who runs the Sense Sphere YouTube channel, said: “I think we’ve just had what I would have called EastEnders in space. I am absolutely shocked, irritated, frustrated, people are contacting me now in absolute shock and horror at what’s just happened.

open image in gallery Billie Piper returns as Rose Tyler in Doctor Who ( BBC )

Speaking about his decision to leave the series, Gatwa said: “You know when you get cast, at some point, you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

Born in Rwanda before moving to Scotland, Gatwa’s time on the long-running science fiction programme came to an end as “The Reality War” episode brought this season to a close on Saturday.

“This journey has been one that I will never forget and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”

The finale also saw Jodie Whittaker, the 13th doctor, make a guest appearance as Gatwa’s Doctor appeared to be travelling through alternate universes.

The credit at the end of the programme said: “Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor. Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor. And introducing Billie Piper.”

The Sex Education and Baribie star has played the 15th Doctor since David Tennant regenerated in 2023 after his version of the character was brought back to life as the 14th Doctor.

Whittaker, the first woman to play the Time Lord, announced in July 2021 that she would depart after three series as the 13th Doctor.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, said: “What a Doctor! Thank you, Ncuti! As his final words say, this has been an absolute joy, and the team in Cardiff and everyone who has worked on this show for the past few years, are so lucky to have been part of Ncuti’s great adventure as he shoots off to stratospheric new heights.

“Billie once changed the whole of television, back in 2005, and now she’s done it again! It’s an honour and a hoot to welcome her back to the Tardis, but quite how and why and who is a story yet to be told. After 62 years, the Doctor’s adventures are only just beginning!”

Actress Millie Gibson, who plays Ruby Sunday – the companion to Gatwa’s Doctor, shared a post on Instagram with photographs of the two together adding that the actor made the character “even more special”.

She wrote: “Nothing can put into words the experience we’ve shared. I am forever grateful to have been a part of it and watched you bloom into the fabulous Doctor the world has got to know and adore.

“You have made this incredible character even more special with who you are and how good you wear clothes.

“You’re my forever friend and doctor and I’ll be here cheering you on watching you on your further successes with every new companion you meet along the way. Thank you for taking me to the stars.”

open image in gallery Ncuti Gatwa ( PA Wire )

Gatwa will soon star in the West End premiere of Born With Teeth, a play that re-imagines the relationship between rival playwrights Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare.

Since Piper left the Whoniverse, she starred in the ITV series, Secret Diary of a Call Girl and portrayed Newsnight producer Sam McAlister in Neflix’s Scoop, which tells the behind-the-scenes story of Emily Maitlis’s momentous interview with the Duke of York.