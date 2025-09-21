Marvel star announces Disney boycott after Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marvel star Tatiana Maslany is leading calls to cancel Disney+ subscriptions in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s indefinite suspension.

US network ABC, which is owned by Disney, revealed earlier this week that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would no longer be broadcast after the host made controversial implications about the identity of Tyler Robinson, the suspected gunman behind the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In response, Orphan Black’s Maslany, the star of Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, shared a photo of herself shooting the Marvel series alongside text that read: “Cancel your @disneyplus @hulu @espn subscriptions!”

Pedro Pascal didn’t endorse a boycott but the actor, who stars in Disney’s The Mandalorian and recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), boldly voiced his support for Kimmel.

Damon Lindelof, whose hit series Lost aired on ABC and is available to stream on Disney+, shared plans to boycott the company.

The TV showrunner behind The Leftovers and Watchmen called Kimmel “empathetic and grateful”, adding: “I was shocked, saddened and infuriated by yesterday’s suspension and look forward to it being lifted soon. If it isn’t, I can’t in good conscience work for the company that imposed it.”

Lindelof wrote: “You know he loves his country. You know he appreciates a good roast and he can take as good as he gives. You know he supported his crew through multiple strikes and you know he is generous and philanthropic and most of all, you know that he is kind.”

open image in gallery ‘Lost’ co-creator Damon Lindelof pledges not to work with Disney until it reinstates Jimmy Kimmel ( Instagram )

Elsewhere, Transparent star Amy Landecker shared a screenshot showing the cancellation page from her Disney+ account, while actor Frances Fisher announced plans to protest Kimmel’s suspension in Los Angeles.

Many more celebrities, including Ben Stiller, Wanda Sykes and Kathy Griffin, have spoken out against the decision.

Fresh from an Emmy win at the weekend, Hacks star Jean Smart wrote: “I am horrified at the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live. What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech,” she wrote.

“People seem to only want to protect free speech when it suits THEIR agenda. Though I didn’t agree at ALL with Charlie Kirk; his shooting death sickened me; and should have sickened any decent human being. What is happening to our country?”

The comment that got Kimmel in hot water featured in Monday’s episode (14 September), when he said: “We had some new lows over the weekend with the Maga gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it.”

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show has been indefinitely pulled ( ABC )

Kimmel also used the subject to mock Donald Trump, showing a viral clip that showed the US president discussing White House renovations when asked how he was faring in the wake of Kirk’s death.

Trump reacted positively to news of Kimmel’s indefinite axing, posting on Truth Social during his state trip to London: “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED.”

The announcement from ABC came soon after Nexstar Media Group, the largest owner of television stations across the country, said it would no longer air Kimmel’s show.

Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group, made up of top network affiliates, with more than 200 owned or partner stations in 116 US markets reaching 220 million people.

Hours before the decision was made public, the Trump-appointed chair of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, called Kimmel’s words “truly sick”.

Carr went on to say that his agency could hold ABC, Disney, and Kimmel accountable for the comments. He said the comic appeared to be making an intentional effort to mislead the public into believing that Kirk’s assassin was a Trump supporter.