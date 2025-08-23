Dexter fans left ‘devastated’ after spin-off is cancelled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dexter fans have been left furious after cancelling a spin-off months after announcing it.

Two Dexter shows have aired this year – prequel Original Sin and Resurrection, which is a follow-up to the main series and divisive miniseries New Blood, both starring Michael C Hall.

Despite acclaim and a confirmed second season, Original Sin has been killed by Paramount and won’t be returning.

According to Variety, no production dates were scheduled despite the renewal announcement in April and its lead stars, including Patrick Gibson and Christian Slater, have been freed up to pursue other projects.

Paramount is reportedly pinning all its hopes on Dexter: Resurrection, which has become one of the year’s highest-rated shows since its launch in July, with showrunner Clyde Phillips set to lead a writers room for a new batch of episodes.

However, a second season is yet to be officially confirmed.

Original Sin viewers have branded the show’s cancellation “a horrible decision”, with another asking: “I thought they just renewed it? I guess they are going all in on Resurrection. Huge shame though I enjoyed the prequel.”

Others said they were “devastated” and “disappointed” by the news.

Original Sin, which was narrated by Hall, followed a young version of the blood spatter expert as he first honed his taste for murder into a code created by his police officer father, Harry. With Harry’s assistance, Dexter kills other murderers.

open image in gallery Patrick Gibson played a young Dexter Morgan in ‘Original Sin’ ( Paramount )

Dexter: Resurrection sees Hall’s deadly lead character, created by novelist Jeff Lindsay, move to New York after learning his teenage son Harrison (Jack Alcott) has been caught up in a killing.

While there, he rubs shoulders with a variety of other murderers, brought together by billionaire venture capitalist Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage), who is obsessed with serial killers.

Fans are in agreement that Dexter: Resurrection is as good as the best of Dexter, which peaked with its second and fourth seasons.

The series has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94 per cent, with an overall score of 9.2/10, which currently places it as the 25th greatest TV show of all time. The highest-rated episode, number seven, has a 9.7 score, with the lowest, episode two, sitting at an admirable 8.7.

open image in gallery ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ is expected to return for season two ( Paramount+ )

In fact, episodes four to seven all have scores sitting higher than nine – the first time since the show’s fourth season, centred on John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer, aired 16 years ago.

The Independent has contacted Paramount for comment.