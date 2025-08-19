Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix users are expressing excitement over the renewal of Dept Q – the streaming service’s “best new show”.

Matthew Goode’s Detective Carl Morck is set to return to solve more cold cases, much to the delight of fans who were concerned the show might fall victim to an unceremonious Netflix cancellation.

Netflix has struck gold with the adaptation of Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen’s novels, which became a hit upon its premiere in May, with many fans calling it the best show the streamer had released in some time.

The Queen’s Gambit showrunner Scott Frank, who wrote Dept Q alongside Chandni Lakahni, said: “I’m grateful to the folks at Netflix, as well as our shining cast and crew, for once more risking their careers to enable my folly.”

Goode thanked Netflix “for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Dept Q’s storylines”.

Returning for season two will be Morck’s team of misfits Akram (Alexej Manvelov), Rose (Leah Byrne) and Hardy (Jamie Sives). Like season one, it will be filmed in Edinburgh.

Multiple fans said the announcement was “the best news ever”, with one writing: “It cannot come soon enough. Here’s to multiple seasons ahead!” Another said: “Fantastic – loved the first season.”

An additional viewer added: “Finally the news we’ve all wanted to hear.”

In a three-star review, The Independent’s TV critic Nick Hilton called Dept Q “a gut-clenchingly tense ride that will have you gripped”.

Hilton added: “Saying that the show privileges plot over character might sound like a backhanded compliment, but it’s what makes Dept Q an effective thriller.”

‘Dept Q’ is returning for season two ( Netflix )

This isn’t the first adaptation of Dept Q – Adler-Olsen’s books are the source of a highly successful film franchise in Denmark.

Goode’s character, an argumentative and bad-tempered detective who leads a team of misfits, has been compared to the spook played by Gary Oldman in Slow Horses.

Slow Horses has proved a huge hit for Apple TV+, with a fifth season set to premiere in September.

Speaking about Dept Q’s renewal, Netflix said: “Scott Frank brought us best-in-class storytelling and thrilled Netflix audiences worldwide. We can’t wait to see what Morck and the gang uncover in season two. Edinburgh, we’re back.”