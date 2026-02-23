Delroy Lindo calls out Bafta for response to racial slur incident
The actor said he wished ‘someone from Bafta’ spoke to him afterwards
Delroy Lindo has spoken out about the racial slur incident during last night’s Bafta Film Awards, revealing that the awards body did not speak to him and Michael B Jordan afterwards.
Lindo was joined by Sinners star Michael B Jordan during the awards on Sunday (22 February) at London’s Royal Festival Hall to present the award for visual effects. However, during their introduction, the n-word was shouted by a member of the audience with Tourette syndrome.
Speaking to Vanity Fair afterwards, Lindo said that he and Jordan “did what we had to do” while presenting the award, but that he wished “someone from Bafta spoke to us afterward”.
The Independent has contacted Bafta for comment.
More to come...
