Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir David Attenborough has reflected on approaching “the end of his life” while sharing what he believes will save the planet from destruction.

The veteran naturalist addressed his mortality in a new documentary, which is set to be released in cinemas on 8 May – his 99th birthday.

In the forthcoming film, titled Ocean: With David Attenborough, the former BBC Two controller expressed his sadness with the current state of the world’s ecosystems, but said that he has worked out what Earth’s “most important place” is “after living for nearly a hundred years on this planet”.

He said that the key to saving the planet “is not on land, but at sea”, stating: “When I first saw the sea as a young boy, it was thought of as a vast wilderness to be tamed and mastered for the benefit of humanity.

“Now, as I approach the end of my life, we know the opposite is true.”

Attenborough added that the planet “is in such poor health” that he “would find it hard not to lose hope” were it not for the ocean, which he called “the most remarkable discovery of all”.

He concluded: “If we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet, I’m sure nothing is more important.”

open image in gallery Sir David Attenborough has reflected on ‘approaching end of his life’ ( Getty Images )

The new documentary focuses on “wonderful discoveries” made by scientists and explorers over the past 100 years, and looks at “why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can be restored to health”.

It will show oceans across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Oceania and demonstrate the methods used to reverse harmful human activity along coral reefs, mangroves, coastal communities, fish farms, marine sanctuaries and other habitats.

Oceans is the latest in a long line of nature documentaries narrated by Attenborough, whose screen career spans seven decades. He first started working at the BBC in the 1950s, hosting wildlife show Zoo Quest, but released his first nature series, Life on Earth, in 1979.

open image in gallery Sir David Attenborough started working for the BBC in the 1950s ( Getty Images )

In the last 25 years, Attenborough has released Planet Earth, The Blue Planet and Dynasties, which focused on vulnerable and endangered animal species fighting for survival.

Ocean: With David Attenborough will be released in cinemas before being made available on National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu later this year.