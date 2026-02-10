Dancing with the Stars to hold its first-ever fan convention with ‘immersive’ three-day event
The three-day event will feature 17 pros and 14 celebrities meeting fans at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs
Dancing with the Stars is breaking out of the ballroom with its first-ever fan convention.
ABC’s long-running dance competition will give fans a chance to meet the stars of the show at a fan convention and live show held in Palm Springs, California, at the Acrisure Arena from July 31 to August 2. The three-day event will feature 17 pro dancers and 14 celebrities, including some Mirrorball winners.
Show officials announced the fan convention Tuesday on Good Morning America, promising an immersive experience with live dance performances, Q&A sessions, panels, photo ops and exclusive merchandise inspired by the show.
The DWTS pros attending the event so far include Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Jan Ravnik, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa and Britt Stewart.
The fan-favorite celebrities announced so far include Hannah Brown, Danielle Fishel, Xochitl Gomez, Joey Graziadei, Elaine Hendrix, Rashad Jennings, Amanda Kloots, Whitney Leavitt, Phaedra Parks, JoJo Siwa, Johnny Weir, Rumer Willis, Kristi Yamaguchi and Ginger Zee.
Judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are also slated to be at the convention.
“Dancing with the Stars has always been about more than just competition, it’s about courage, connection, and the unforgettable moments that bring people together through dance,” Ryan Dowd, the show’s executive producer, said in a statement. “For years our fans have been clamoring for even more ways to engage with the show, and we’re thrilled to have created this rare and immersive opportunity to experience the magic, the music, the movement, the emotion, and the heart that continues to make this show so special.”
More to follow...
